Baldur’s Gate 3: What To Do With Soul Coins in BG3

You’ll find multiple items as you explore Baldur’s Gate 3, and these items have varying uses throughout your campaign. One of the more minor items that you can track down are Soul Coins. These are items that you come from the world’s devils, and they contain a human soul inside them.

There is a specific use for these soul coins, but how you use them is entirely optional. You might find several of them, and plan to use them later in your campaign. Here’s what you need to know about what to do with soul coins in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Use Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3

The primary character that you can use Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Karlach, the tiefling Barbarian. You can find her near the beginning of your campaign, on the east side of Risen Road. When you find her, she’ll be attempting to escape some “Paladins of Tyr” who are hunting her. Those Paladins, in reality, are attempting to hunt her for devils, whom she escaped from.

She can use these Soul Coins because she has an infernal engine for a heart. She’s been working with the devils, unwilling, for the past ten years, and they’ve been slowly taking pieces from her. The infernal heart was a critical piece, which is why Karlach is one of the few characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 who can use them.

Whenever she wants to use a Soul Coin, make sure they are in her inventory, and have her consume it as if it were any other item in Baldur’s Gate 3. When she uses a Soul Coin, Karlach will get the Infernal Fury passive buff, and she’ll get it until she takes a Long Rest. While she has Infernal Fury, Karlach has all weapons, and unarmed attacks deal an additional 1 to 4 Fire Damage while she is Raging, or when her hit points drop below 25%. It’s a good, small buff to have her deal even more damage throughout combat.

I’ve discovered a handful of them throughout my Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. Outside of giving them to Karlach to fuel her infernal heart, I haven’t found another purpose for these items. I’m hoping they have an alternative use as I progress through my campaign, and I’m looking forward t see if I can do anything with them when speaking with devils.

Karlach seems like the best way to use Soul Coins in my current playthrough. Unfortunately, if you don’t have Karlach in your party, these might not hold too much value.