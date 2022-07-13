The 10 best 1v1 Fortnite codes

Fortnite’s Creative mode holds a range of 1v1 maps for you and your rival to battle it out anytime, but some are certainly greater than others. Although some can be quite plain, the most memorable 1v1 maps give players the freedom to play on massive terrains with customizable rules and expansive loot pools. That said, these top-tier creations will rarely ever be seen featured in Creative’s main hub. Here are 10 1v1 map codes in Fortnite that reign supreme above the rest.

Advanced Portal 1v1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : rednosed112

: rednosed112 Code: 0645-0478-4359

Advanced Portal 1v1 is essentially a single-platform arena set in outer space that players can fight on until one is eliminated or falls into one of its gaping holes. Most notably, the map features different portals that lead to several unique items. For instance, one portal can lead to a safe space that includes over 50 weapons and healing supplies. The creation even includes a Reset Builds option for those who want to clear out all the materials on the map.

Atlantis 1v1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : fhocks

: fhocks Code: 8178-9156-6715

Atlantis 1v1 is one of our personal favorites as it offers everything from vehicles, Exotic weapons, and useful tools like jetpacks. However, there is so much more to see here. The start of each battle begins at the bottom of the ocean, though players have the option to even build above the surface level. It even incentives competitors to try their absolute best, as eliminations reward more unlockable weapons and even XP bonuses.

Battleground

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : default-nickname

: default-nickname Code: 0589-7150-9152

Playing on small platforms can only be fun for so long, so competitors may want to try their luck on Battleground. The expansive location revolves around one massive stage that includes free access to almost every item and car ever brought to the battle royale. It also offers a tight, indoor fighting area for those who want to exclusively compete at close range. Best of all, there are even two UFOs equipped with blasters if you’d like to take the battle into the skies.

Finest’s Realistic

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Finest

: Finest Code: 7950-6306-4857

Finest’s Realistic has constantly been featured in the Creative Hub for years now and for good reason. The creation holds its own Hype system where players can earn eliminations and wins to gain Hype points in order to reach the top of its leaderboard. However, you have the option to sacrifice 400 Hype points for XP bonuses toward the Battle Pass rewards. In terms of the map, it is set on a small hill that bears an interactive board for players to select each round’s guns and mode.

Gun Fight: Black Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : 3dlab

: 3dlab Code: 9546-5724-7030

If this map looks familiar, that is because Gun Fight: Black Forest is a Fortnite spin-off of Overwatch’s Arena map of the same name. That means fans of the series can expect it to hold its iconic central windmill and its coinciding buildings. The map also lends a ruleset that differs greatly from other 1v1 maps. Instead of carrying limitless weapons and materials, players won’t be able to build structures and are forced to use the randomized loadouts that are given each round.

Modern Galaxy Mansion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : sven1205

: sven1205 Code: 9411-6522-5327

Another older, legendary map is Modern Galaxy Mansion, a location featuring a three-story home and backyard in the center of space. Thus, players who fall from this close-quarters area will drop into an endless galaxy and become eliminated. That said, there are small geysers floating alongside the home for those in desperate need of saving. The only downside to Modern Galaxy Mansion is that visitors won’t be allowed to change the guns offered each round. However, it does take inspiration from arena shooters and includes weapons and tools in specific areas of the mansion.

Northern Lights

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : dwdfn

: dwdfn Code: 5470-6982-5279

For players who love to battle on tiny stages, Northern Lights is debatably one of the most original you’ll find in the game. Of course, the main attraction is its gorgeous backdrop of glowing, snowy mountains and a green aurora. Its battlefield also follows this winter theme, with it being a square ice rink surrounded by a large body of water. If players feel the area is too small, they can use their endless supply of materials to build their own structures on and above the water.

Scarefest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : TeamUnite

: TeamUnite Code: 5151-1096-5070

Those wanting to up the ante should head to Scarefest for a terrifying Halloween experience. This work of art is an abandoned graveyard that revolves around a small stone home, but players won’t be as alone as they might first think. Each round presents events that invite zombies and other creepy AI opponents to your 1v1 match. It gets even more interesting when accounting for the fact that it also lends randomized loadouts, meaning you’ll need to depend on more than just your favorite weapon.

The Crystal Dragon 1v1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : sven1205

: sven1205 Code: 9872-0227-3778

The creator behind Modern Galaxy Mansion, Sven1205, has also delivered another hidden gem in The Crystal Dragon 1v1. As advertised, this code transports players to the back of a towering beast that spans hundreds of meters. Unlike other maps, this particularly rewards those who explore every part of the dragon, as Legendary and Mythic weapons spawn all around the edges of it. Each of its body parts is also terribly slim, so players will need to build their own platforms to ensure they don’t fall and lose their height advantage.

WesternGuns Revolver

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : elgatotango

: elgatotango Code: 4606-4221-0594

If you really want to go old school with the ruleset, WesternGuns Revolver may just be the perfect spot to head. It takes place in a small barn and essentially turns loppers into cowboys and cowgirls. That’s because the only weapon you are permitted to use is the Epic Six Shooter, though it does infinite ammo. To make matters more interesting, WesternGuns Revolver strips users of their building abilities and instead places bales of hay across the map for needed cover. In sum, this round-based map may not be luxurious, but it will help decide which of the two players has the better aim.