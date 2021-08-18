Best 3 Point Shooters in NBA 2K22

On August 18, Take-Two began unveiling player ratings in NBA 2K22. 2K released the top ten overall players, and many of the names that you would expect at the top, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant, did make the cut. In addition to the overall ratings, the NBA 2K team also unveiled individual attribute figures, including the best three-point shooters in 2K22.

So, who are the best three-point shooters in NBA 2K22? Let’s go over the top five in that category:

Stephen Curry (Warriors) – 99 Klay Thompson (Warriors) – 95 Joe Harris (Nets) – 90 Seth Curry (76ers) – 90 Duncan Robinson (Heat) – 90

The Top 3PT shooters in 2K22 🔋



Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/2OSCH6lD2c — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

To not much surprise, scoring machine Steph Curry is the top three-point shooter. The Warriors sensation has been a force beyond the arc for years, so it isn’t a shock to see him up on this list.

It also is not much of a shock to see his Warriors teammate, shooting guard Klay Thompson, on this list. Thompson received a 95 3PT rating, five points more than the third-highest person on this list, Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets.

Keeping it in the family, Steph Curry’s younger brother, Seth Curry, also made the list. The sharpshooter 76ers guard received a 90 3PT rating from the 2K team. This figure is good for the fourth-highest rating among NBA players.