Best Ayaka build in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka is a new character that was introduced to Genshin Impact in update 2.0. Ayaka is a Cryo Sword user, brings grace and adept skill to any party.

Players can get Ayaka by wishing on her Banner, The Heron’s Court, between July 21 and August 10. The banner also has increased rates for Chongyun, Ningguang, and Yanfei.

Weapons

The new Sword, Mistsplitter Reforged, makes an excellent pairing with Ayaka’s kit, thanks to the Mistsplitter’s Edge perk. Users will gain a 12% Elemental damage bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack level 1/2/3. the Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides an 8/16/28% Elemental damage bonus for the character’s Elemental type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in each of the following scenarios. Normal attack deals Elemental damage (stack lasts 5 seconds), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10 seconds), Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full).

The Mistsplitter Reforged is a 5 Star, however, so may be difficult to get from wishes. The Blackcliff Longsword can be obtained from Paimon’s Bargains sometimes, and is a viable 4 Star, along with the Iron Sting. Ideally, you want to lean into either Crit stats, or Elemental damage.

Artifacts

A 4 piece Blizzard Strayer set is excellent on Ayaka. To get the Blizzard Strayer set you will need to make your way to the Dragonspine region, and the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain. At four pieces, it will cause a character’s attacks against Cryo-affected enemies to have an increased crit rate of 20%, and a further 20% if they are frozen.