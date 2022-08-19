Best base MUT defensive linemen in Madden 23

Football is a game won in the trenches. With so many young, speedy quarterbacks out on the field today, getting good defensive linemen is essential to create pressure in the pocket. In Madden 23, defensive linemen have three positions: defensive tackle, left end, and right end. In order to help you get the most out of this guide, we will give you a list of tackles and then a separate list for defensive ends.

Who are the best Core Elite MUT defensive tackles in Madden 23

Overall Name and team Position Speed Tackle Block shed Power move Finese move 87 Chris Jones (Cheifs) DT 73 84 86 87 83 85 Johnathan Allen (Commanders) DT 75 84 84 85 76 84 Kenny Clack (Packers) DT 61 80 86 78 63 84 D.J Reader (Bengals) DT 54 85 85 73 56 84 Vita Vea (Buccaneers) DT 61 82 82 82 68 83 DeForrest Buckner (Colts) DT 70 83 83 75 83 83 Fletcher Cox (Eagles) DT 77 83 78 82 64 83 Ed Oliver (Bills) DT 76 82 81 80 67 82 Davon Godchaux (Patriots) DT 61 82 83 71 78 82 Javon Hargrave (Eagles) DT 71 82 76 69 84

The key stats in this table are mostly Power Move and Finese move; these will help you get around the run block and pass block of the offensive line. The main reason Chris Jones sits atop this list is that he holds ratings well over 80 in both categories.

Who are the best Core Elite MUT edge rushers in Madden 23

Overall Name and team Position Speed Tackle Block shed Power move Finese move 88 Aaron Donald (Rams) RE 79 83 87 88 87 88 Myles Garret (Browns) RE 80 84 85 88 84 87 Nick Bosa (49ers) RE 82 84 83 82 86 86 Chandler Jones (Raiders) RE 75 84 82 86 83 86 Cameron Jordan (Saints) LE 72 86 83 85 77 85 Cameron Heyward (Steelers) RE 74 86 86 86 65 85 Jeffery Simmons

(Titans) RE 71 84 83 83 72 84 Calais Campbell (Ravens) RE 69 86 84 78 68 84 Maxx Crosby (Raiders) LE 78 86 77 79 84 84 Trey Hendrickson (Bengals) RE 77 78 81 75 85

If you look at this list, you’ll notice there are a pair of Raiders in the top ten that cover both sides. That’s our recommendation if you care about getting full team chemistry. Getting Aaron Donald on your squad would set you up well for the rest of the year. If you need to bolster your defense in the secondary, look at our guide on the best MUT linebackers.