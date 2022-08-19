Best base MUT defensive linemen in Madden 23

Bring the heat and collapse the pocket with these defensive superstars.

Football is a game won in the trenches. With so many young, speedy quarterbacks out on the field today, getting good defensive linemen is essential to create pressure in the pocket. In Madden 23, defensive linemen have three positions: defensive tackle, left end, and right end. In order to help you get the most out of this guide, we will give you a list of tackles and then a separate list for defensive ends.

Who are the best Core Elite MUT defensive tackles in Madden 23

OverallName and teamPositionSpeedTackleBlock shedPower moveFinese move
87Chris Jones (Cheifs)DT7384868783
85Johnathan Allen (Commanders)DT7584848576
84Kenny Clack (Packers)DT6180867863
84D.J Reader (Bengals)DT5485857356
84Vita Vea (Buccaneers)DT6182828268
83DeForrest Buckner (Colts)DT7083837583
83Fletcher Cox (Eagles)DT7783788264
83Ed Oliver (Bills)DT7682818067
82Davon Godchaux (Patriots)DT6182837178
82Javon Hargrave (Eagles)DT7182766984

The key stats in this table are mostly Power Move and Finese move; these will help you get around the run block and pass block of the offensive line. The main reason Chris Jones sits atop this list is that he holds ratings well over 80 in both categories.

Who are the best Core Elite MUT edge rushers in Madden 23

OverallName and teamPositionSpeedTackleBlock shedPower moveFinese move
88Aaron Donald (Rams)RE7983878887
88Myles Garret (Browns)RE8084858884
87Nick Bosa (49ers)RE8284838286
86Chandler Jones (Raiders)RE7584828683
86Cameron Jordan (Saints)LE7286838577
85Cameron Heyward (Steelers)RE7486868665
85Jeffery Simmons
(Titans)		RE7184838372
84Calais Campbell (Ravens)RE6986847868
84Maxx Crosby (Raiders)LE7886777984
84Trey Hendrickson (Bengals)RE7778817585

If you look at this list, you’ll notice there are a pair of Raiders in the top ten that cover both sides. That’s our recommendation if you care about getting full team chemistry. Getting Aaron Donald on your squad would set you up well for the rest of the year. If you need to bolster your defense in the secondary, look at our guide on the best MUT linebackers.

