Best bundles to buy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The need to put some swagger in your step is a universal one, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 both give players ample opportunities to customize their weapons and characters, if they’re willing to purchase them. Just as in the original Warzone, there are multiple bundles available that players can explore to put their own personal touch on their next killing blow. Here are the best bundles in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 available to purchase now.

Call of Duty League

$10.00

You don’t have to be a fan of the CoD League to appreciate this bundle, as there are a multiple pieces available that simply look good. Four Operator skins, with male and female variants, start this strong bundle with a ‘Press F’ animated calling card of literally pressing F on a keyboard. The weapon skin is a seemingly arctic variant that pops in all environments, so your foes will know who to curse as you’re raking in the kills. The downside of this bundle is two-fold: the five remaining customizations may be less impressive to some, and you can’t use COD Points to purchase this — only cash.

Executive Warfighter

Screenshot by Gamepur

2,400 COD Points

Any time you see the word ‘executive,’ expect to pay a bit more. With the Executive Warfighter bundle, however, it screams both class and panache to spare. With an assault rifle and sniper rifle, both with gold accents and bold curves, this bundle also includes a sticker, calling card, emblem, and charm all with golden embellishments. The true winner of this class, however, is the Operator skin Warfighter, an all-black skin that just might give the advantage in dark environments. If nothing else, it’s easily one of the coolest skins available, even including the best Battle Pass tiers in season one.

Greased and Camo’d

Screenshot by Gamepur

1,600 COD Points

Unleash your inner Rambo with this jungle-inspired bundle. The ‘Greased’ aspect is actually referring to grease paint, which is used by operators to break up natural shine points of facial architecture such as the nose, forehead, and cheekbones. This bundle comes with the Operator skin Jungle Stalker, the assault rifle variant Mud and Guts, on emblem, one weapon sticker, and one charm.

La Catrina

Screenshot by Gamepur

1,500 COD Points

Sure, it doesn’t include an Operator skin like the other two, but La Catrina bundle has actual substance that stretches beyond a tribute to Rambo and some gold etching. Celebrating Dia de Muertos, the Day of the Dead celebrates those who have passed on in a far less somber tone than many cultures offer. This bundle brings two assault rifle variants, a sugar skull charm, one sticker, and a unique animated emblem of a woman shifting from dead, to alive. Celebrate the dead, and encourage your foes to join them.

Violent Embrace

Screenshot by Gamepur

1,800 COD Points

If your score isn’t terrifying the opposition, maybe your skins should. The Violent Embrace grabs a hold of edginess and escalates it with a heavily scarred Operator skin, Supermax. The best part of this bundle are the weapon skins, however, holding a white M4 platform variant and pistol, both with increased magazine capacity. Also included in this bundle is a Chibi-like charm of the Supermax skin, sticker, and calling card. It may not be the most subtle flex, but it will be noticed in any match.