Best fruits in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is a battle training game inspired by popular anime shows with a variety of powers and features. There are various different fruits that can be used to unlock additional powers and features but there are a few that stand out among the rest. This guide will help you approach the action with the best fruits. We also have a list of codes that can be used for some extra bonuses.

Phoenix Fruit

Phoenix Fruit gives players the ability to turn into a phoenix and use powerful attacks like Fire Blast and Phoenix Fire Explosion. Your flight speed with the phoenix fruit is also two and half times the regular flight speed. This fruit can only be obtained from the Fighting Pass and it’s certainly one of the best fruits.

Explosion Fruit

Explosion Fruit lets you become a walking and flying explosion. If you have enough skills then the Explosive Shot and Explosive Machine Gun attacks can help you knock out opponents without too much difficulty. And if things get too intense and you need to do a large amount of damage quickly, there’s the Full Body Explosion with unleashes a huge amount of damage all around you.

Snakeman Fruit

There’s a reason most players love Snakeman Fruit. The attacks it allows you to perform have above average cooldown times but they’re incredibly powerful and can quickly turn battles around. Jet Culverin lets you stretch your arm to deal some quick damage at a distance, keeping you safe while dealing respectable damage. Black Mamba unleashes a flurry of punches that can damage several opponents around you, which is especially helpful if you need some extra room in combat. King Cobra freezes players in place, making it easier to catch and unleash easy damage.

Image via Roblox Corporation

Light Fruit

You can only buy Light Fruit from the tournament shop but it’s one of the best fruits in the mode. It gives you the ability for some high damage and really cool attacks. Light Kick lets you blast other players with a strong beam of light and deals pretty high damage as well. Light Teleport lets you launch long-range attacks with some explosive blasts that go off on impact. Divine Punishment is the coolest attack of them all though; it has a fifteen-second cooldown time but the power it unleashes is unstoppable. A barrage of light comes down on opponents from the sky, and it does massive damage. It’s perfect at the start or toward the end of battles because it’ll either really get things started or bring the battle to a swift end.

Magma Fruit

Magma Fruit almost speaks for itself. It gives you the power of magma and allows you to both control and become magma, which is quite useful when taking on powerful players. The attacks are all pretty powerful and feature short cooldown times so you can become a force of nature with the right strategy and timing. Magma Fist fires an assault of fists that you can direct at opponents. Magma Pillars lets you raise a pillar of magma anywhere onscreen, which can help for offense or defense. Magma Barrage rains down meteors and magma, which hits for pretty high damage and it only has a four-second cooldown time.

Combining these fruits with patience and planning will give you an edge in battle and help you become the best in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator.