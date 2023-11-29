Best Kirara Build in Genshin Impact: An In-depth Guide

Kirara is a four-star character in Genshin Impact who will deliver some of the best defenses and support. To maximize her abilities, players will need to know how to equip her with the best artifact and weapon options.

Kirara is a Dendro element user specializing in making shields to keep the party going. She can stay off the field most of the time, but when she is on the field, Kirara can provide some Dendro DMG. Her Skill is her main source of Dendro DMG and triggers the creation of her shield. It also allows her to enter an augmented movement state called Urgent Neko Parcel. Her A1 ability allows her to absorb the damage dealt to her, up to 60% with max 3x stacks, when she is in her Urgent Neko Parcel state.

Best Artifacts for Kirara Build

The best artifacts for a Kirara Build will enhance her support abilities. The stats to focus on are HP%, Energy Recharge%, and Crit Rate% for when she is on the field. The best artifacts for her are the following.

Tenacity of the Millelith

Instructor

Deepwood Memories

Noblesse Oblige

If players want to concentrate on Kirara’s shield, then using the Tenacity of the Millelith is going to be the best option. Combine it with Vourukasha’s Glow, two pieces each, to create the most optimal shield. Tenacity of Millelith and Vourukasha’s Glow will increase her HP by 20% each with their two-piece set bonus. If all four pieces of Tenacity of Millelith are used, then the four-piece set bonus will increase the ATK of all party members by 20%, and shield strength will increase by 30% when an Elemental Skill hits an opponent. Kirara does not need to be on the field for this to trigger.

Both Instructor and Deepwood Memories are great alternatives for teams that are Dendro Element heavy. The instructor will increase the party’s Elemental Mastery at both the two-piece and four-piece set bonuses. Deepwood Memories will increase Dendro DMG by 15% at the two-piece set bonus and decrease enemies’ Dendro Resistance by 30% for 8 seconds.

Best Weapons for Kirara Build

As a support, Kirara will need weapons that will boost her support abilities and not focus on Normal ATK. The best weapons for Kirara are the following.

5 Star Weapons 4 Star Weapons Primordial Jade Favonius Sword Key of Khaj-Nisut The Dockhand’s Assistant Freedom-Sworn Sacrificial Sword Sapwood Blade Festering Desire

Favonius Sword and the Key of Khaj-Nisut are the player’s best bets for a Kirara build. This sword will solve the party’s Energy Recharge needs by creating Elemental Particles. However, players will need to build Kirara’s Crit Rate in order to utilize its ability fully. The Key of Khaj-Nisut is the best option to increase HP% and buff the shield abilities. It will also buff the Elemental Mastery of the entire party when its Grand Hymn effect stacks three times.

Other swords like Sacrificial Sword and Sapwood Blade are great for Energy Recharge. Sacrificial Sword will make it easier to stack Kirara’s A1 abilities. Sapwood Blade has the ability to provide Elemental Mastery buffs to teammates as well.

Best Team for Kirara Build

Kirara works well in Quicken teams and Bloom/Hyperbloom teams. For Quicken teams, her shield uptime works well with the short rotations. She works best with on-field Dendro DPS, like Tighnari and Alhaitham, by providing the Dendro particles. Another Element she synergizes well within this setup is Electro users like Keqing.

For a Bloom team, Kirara works well with Nilou and other Dendro and Hydro users. For this team setup, players should bring on a healer like Barbara, especially when she takes a more off-field role and relies on a fast Dendro user like Alhaitham.