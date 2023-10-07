Best Modern Warfare 3 Loadouts: Attachments, Perks, & Playstyles

Modern Warfare 3’s beta is here and I’ve been deep in the trenches figuring out exactly which weapons are worth using in the early days. The Beta selections are limited, and building Loadouts around all the restrictions is tricky, but I’ve narrowed it down to three amazing options

This won’t be as detailed as you’re accustomed to thanks to all the features that aren’t available in this version of MW3, but I’m confident you’ll find something to love if you give these a shot. I’ll also be updating my choices as new things are discovered, so check back in regularly to see what’s on the cutting edge.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Assault Rifle Loadout & Playstyle

So far, the MCW is outperforming every other Assault Rifle. It’s essentially a revamped version of the Modern Warfare 3 (2011) ACR and I think it’s hands down the best weapon in the beta. Using the default class version of the gun will give you a taste of how good it can be.

When you’ve unlocked the gun for yourself, level it up and slap on the Bruen Tactical Vertical underbarrel and the RB Talon-X3 Rear Grip. It’s a strange combo, but it eliminates pretty much all of the gun’s recoil. Unfortunately, you’ll have to get the Striker to Level 12 to unlock the Slate Reflector, which is the easiest no-fuss Optic in the beta.

MCW Loadout Attachments Underbarrel Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip Ammunition 5.56 High Grain Rear Grip RB Talon-X3 Grip Stock RB Monarch Tactical Heavy Stock Optic Slate Reflector

I also recommend going with the Infantry Vest until you hit level 20, at which point, it’s best to go for the Gunner option. That increased reload speed makes life so much easier, and you can shore up the rest of your worries with your perk slots. Even those are reworked this year though, so read our guide if you’re not sure exactly how they work.

If you’re up to speed there, here’s what I use on my Infantry setup:

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots (Infantry Only) : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Gunner takes away your Boots, which is why I’ve marked them with an extra tag.

Quick-Grip replicates the effect of the old Fast Hands perk, allowing you to switch weapons faster. If that doesn’t sound appealing to you: 1. Use the WSP Stinger, I promise it’s good. 2. Refer back to number one.

Stalker Boots unlock the feel of older Call of Duty titles in a major way. ARs have felt stuck in the mud for years now, but with these boots, you’ll be able to out-strafe people instead of having your feet glued to the floor while they Slide Cancel circles around you.

Finally, the Bone Conduction Headset. It’s a wild thing for the devs to include, but we’re taking advantage of its existence. You’ll be able to hear footsteps like never before without the hassle of tampering with things like Loudness Equalization on PC. It’s like having a constant UAV and I can’t recommend it enough.

Best Modern Warfare 3 SMG Loadout & Playstyle

The SMG category is a tighter contest, but when the pros say the Striker (UMP-45) is the way to go, I’m inclined to believe them. It’s not as fast as the Rival-9, but it’s far more reliable at a distance, which makes sense for the beta’s map pool. There are lots of long-range gunfights so far, and you won’t win many of them with the other subs.

Striker (UMP-45) Loadout Attachments Optic Slate Reflector Ammunition .45 Auto High Grain Barrel Lachmann Marksman Barrel Stock Lachmann Recon Series Stock

Picking the .45 Auto High Grain and Lachmann Marksman Barrel means we’re maximizing lethality down range, and the Recon Series Stock keeps the build from feeling sluggish. I’d expect the Slate Reflector to be the most popular dot-style sight this year, but use what you prefer.

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip

Quick-Grip Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

As you might expect, it’s Infantry Vest all the way here. You want to keep the pedal down, and having more Tactical Sprint is the most efficient way. Lightweight Boots also help with that. It’s not an exact science, though. If you’re a mechanics-focused player, Tactical Pads will be the way to go. Try out what feels right and leave behind anything that feels clunky to you.

Personally, the ACS has been the only Field Upgrade worth using so far, and I really like it on this setup. You’ll have more freedom to run around while your robot buddy captures points for you.

Roll with a Flash Grenade and toss on a Semtex while you’re at it. That’ll cover all of your bases with these limited map options. This build makes you very mobile. Move quickly and take map control first if you want this thing to really shine.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Sniper Loadout & Playstyle

So far, the most reliable sniper has been the MTZ Interceptor. It’s a bit slow, but the community will surely find ways to speed it up in the days to come. This gun particularly shines on the Popov Power Ground War map, but I like it for Core modes as well.

It also only needs one ADS-boosting attachment to get off the ground. I liked the Variable Scope as well, but your mileage may vary.

Playing around a Sniper Rifle isn’t that much different than using an Assault Rifle these days, so my loadout reflects that. It’s a direct copy of the AR setup above and feels totally competent here.

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gunner Vest Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots (Infantry Only) : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

I’ve defaulted to the Flash Grenade and Semtex combo on this one too, but a Smoke Grenade might be nice if you need to make a daring escape from a sticky situation.