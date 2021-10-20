Best MyPlayer Playmaking Badges in NBA 2K22

If you want to have success in NBA 2K22, you’ll need to get creative at times. Sure, fast breaks happen often, but you won’t be able to live off of those chances. Rather, you will need to set up effective plays, and playmaking acumen can help with that. It also helps to have the right badges, as well. If you’re looking for advice on which badges you should include for Playmaking, we have you covered. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best badges in this category.

Ankle Breaker

Description: Improves the likelihood of freezing or dropping a defender during dribble moves

Playmaking in basketball has multiple layers. The best playmakers in basketball can not only open space for teammates, but also for themselves as well. Ankle Breaker does that, as this improves the likelihood of freezing or dropping a defender during a dribble move. This, along with dribble packages that you are comfortable with, can be a game changer. The Ankle Breaker can help set up saucy pass plays, and also be used to beat a defender or two and open up space to shoot.

Bullet Passer

Description: Improves a player’s ability to quickly pass the ball

Great playmakers typically have a knack for making unreal passes, and doing it fast. Speed is everything in sports, and the Bullet Passer badge can help out with making plays quickly. This badge improves the ability to quickly pass the ball, making it much easier to make sharp passes before the lanes close up.

Glue Hands

Description: Reduces chances of errant pass and improves ability to both catch tough passes and quickly make the next move

Glue Hands goes hand-in-hand (yes, the pun is intended) with Bullet Passer. This badge reduces the chance of an errant pass, and also improves the user’s ability to catch tough passes. Passes aren’t good if the ball doesn’t reach the intended player, so any boost in this category is welcome. And, you can add a receiving boost from teammates’ passes in here as well. Any playmaker build could use this badge, and it should come in handy for offline play, too. As you’d might expect, the AI isn’t going to make your life any easier out on the court.

Handles for Days

Description: Reduces the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves

Handles for Days could be considered a very cheesy badge, especially with very high Pro Dribble attributes. This badge reduces the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves. Handles for Days could really be considered a 2-for-1 badge. Not only does this allow you to better dribble with the ball, but it also acts as a stamina boost.

Post Playmaker

Description: Receivers given a shot boost when passing out of the post

A lot of Playmaking badges are geared towards guards, but this one isn’t. The Post Playmaker is specifically for bigs, as this badge aids receivers of a pass out of the post. Receivers are given a shot boost when taking in a pass from a player who has this badge. Post Playmaker is geared more towards athletic power forwards, and if used properly, this badge can be lethal. This sentiment is even more true against teams that like to double on your user.

Quick First Step

Description: Ball handles have access to quicker and more effective launches when driving out of triple threat or after size up

Quick First Step can help give you that extra edge when starting to move on launches. Players with the Quick First Step will have more effective, and faster launches when driving out of the triple threat or after a size up. You should notice that in these situations, you should be a lot more mobile and faster when hitting RT/R2. Believe us, it can make a difference out on the court when launching.

Stop & Go

Description: Improves a player’s ability to start and stop with the ball

Ball handlers will need to start and stop at times, in order to set up plays. The Stop & Go badge helps out immensely with that, as this improves the player’s ability to start and stop. Movement is key in NBA 2K, so grinding out this badge should help you out with getting the right animations, and quickly pivoting from step to step.