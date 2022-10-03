Best places to land on Haven map in PUBG

The Haven Map is a hectic location in PUBG. You won’t have as much competition making it to the final ring as you would with other maps, and that means there are fewer locations you can be landing to find the best loot. Many of the areas you visit will be contested, but there are some places we think you should highlight. This guide covers the best locations to drop on the Haven map in PUBG.

Where to land on Haven in PUBG

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coal Yards

The Coal Yards usually is a fairly open field. You don’t want to find yourself in the middle of it when another team has an established position and an excellent long-range rifle. However, if you can make it to the southern section of the Coal Yards, you should be able to find plenty of weapons and starting gear to make your match much easier.

Related: All Deston secret room locations in PUBG

Docks

On the west side of the map, you have the docks. Plenty of large buildings are scattered throughout this area, and one of the more notable locations you can loot at the beginning of the match is close to the northern section. Here, you can grab plenty of gear and make it to the Rail Yard or pivot south, making your way towards the Residential area. You have several options.

Industrial Park

For those keeping their eyes on the exterior areas of the map, the Industrial Park is another good section for you to visit. You have multiple buildings on the east side, many of them large. They should have plenty of gear for you and your teammate to find, especially if you don’t want to dive straight into a fight.

Residential

Another suitable starting location in Residential is the east side of the map. There’s a small section with three large buildings and then an area with multiple buildings far west. Again, this is an excellent area to start, and you have numerous options of where to go next, such as going west, south, or east into the Coal Yards.

Steel Mill

Finally, the last location we want to highlight is the Steel Mill directly in the middle of the map. There are multiple areas for you to start, but we recommend the small, scattered buildings directly north of the map, allowing you to spread out from here, depending on where your team wants to go next. It’s a small area, but it gives you plenty of flexibility.