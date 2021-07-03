Best places to rob in GTA 5

Sometimes you just need quick cash, or wish to engage in some criminal activity for the fun of it. Either reason is a pretty good excuse to go and rob a store in Grand Theft Auto 5. You won’t net a massive amount of cash, but you can make a steady income for your characters by doing this which can get you through some lean times.

In this guide, we will show you the best places to rob in Grand Theft Auto 5, but remember you will need to dodge any cops on your own. And remember, you should be able to rob the same location multiple times if you switch characters, just remember the cops will be coming if you need to rob it while a clerk is there.

Location #1

Image via Map Genie

The Supermarket at Senora Freeway, Mount Chiliad will have two cash register that will give $950.

Location # 2

Image via Map Genie

The Supermarket at Barbareno Road, Chumash, will have two registers that will give $1100.

Location # 3

Image via Map Genie

The Supermarket at Palomino Freeway, Tatavian Mountains will give $1050.

Location #4

Image via Map Genie

The Limited LTD Gasoline at Tongva Drive, Banham Canyon will give $1200.

Location #5

Image via Map Genie

The Limited LTD Gasoline at Grove Street, Davis will give $1000.