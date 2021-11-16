Best solo classes in Diablo 3 for Season 25

While some people love to play Diablo III with their friends, others prefer to go it solo. As we head into Season 25, let’s discuss which classes will give you the best time trying to achieve all the seasonal goals.

Class options

Not only have we determined the best classes from the gear being offered in Season 25, but also from the consistently best classes in seasons past. However, truly, play whatever class you love the most. These are just the trio that will make grinding the game easiest.

Crusader

This class is a perfect mix of tank, support, and damage. It very much depends on how you build the Crusader, but its versatility means that it’s a commonly popular solo build. Since you are trying to push through the game in Seasons mode, Crusaders’ buffness helps make that whole process easier. Pair them with the rogue archer or enchantress followers and then they’ll do even better.

For Season 25, focus on builds all about Punish, Slash, Bombardment, and Thorns. They’ll synergize well with the Thorns of the Invoker set.

Monk

As a class, Monk combines the holy charms of Crusader and the speed of a Demon Hunter, making them a surprisingly sturdy and effective class. During Season 24 they were hands-down the best class. Though they aren’t always in first place, they are always one of the best because of their wave-clearing and survival capabilities. After all, it eventually becomes very valuable to be able to stand in the middle of a monster horde and survive.

For Season 25, try your hand at builds built around Sweeping Wind, with a dash of Tail Kick, Tempest Rush, or Wave of Light. Not only is it fun, but also it goes well with the upcoming Monkey King’s Garb gear set.

Wizard

Even if Wizards can be glass cannons, they are the burst damage champions of the game. The kind of insane damage output that you can accomplish as the Wizard makes them an easy top-tier option every season, regardless of what the meta is. They aren’t as durable as other classes, but they have very powerful synergies between their abilities, from Archon lovers to ice mage fanatics. Just be careful of avoiding ending up the center of monster hordes.

For Season 25, look into builds centered around the Disintegrate skill. Fun fact: It’s the writer of this article’s favorite ability as a Wizard main. So, guess who’s excited about this season’s Firebird’s Finery gear set?