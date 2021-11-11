When does Diablo 3 Season 25 start?

Diablo 3 may have had a rocky beginning, but the thing that really saved the game was the implementation of Seasons. These goal-oriented events reward players for plot-related grinding, giving them some of the best gear sets in the game. Considering Diablo 2 players used to have to pray for random drops to give them a single piece of a gear set, it’s a good deal. It gives the players clear goals to grind for and keeps the game fresh and engaging. So, as Season 24 is coming to a close, when will Season 25 grace our computers and consoles?

Release date

Season 25 will be working out its bugs on the Diablo 3 PTR from November 4-18. After that, Season 25 could be released any time. Many fans speculate it could be anywhere from November 19 to anything as late as December 10. However, the most popular and speculated date is November 26, during the US Thanksgiving weekend. So, finish up everything you want to do in Season 24, because Season 25 is coming faster than you might realize.

Inside the season

While the main goals for each Season are often the same, they all have their own intricacies and changes. The biggest deal in Season 25 is that the game will be adding Soul Shards. These are basically insertable artifacts (like gems) that you can put in your helms, weapons, armor, etc. As this is nearing the Diablo franchise’s 25th anniversary, the devs wanted to tap into the demonic side of the Nephilim. Ergo, these Prime Evil and Lesser Evil-inspired shards will give players Diablo, Baal, Mephisto, and other demonically inspired buffs.

Otherwise, Season 25 will release with the normal rewards: new gear set rewards for each class, a new pet, and various new cosmetics. Hopefully, you’ll either find a brand new beloved build or be able to enhance your favorite classics.