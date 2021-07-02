Looking good is half the battle in modern gaming, as everyone wants to very best skins when they are putting their montages together for Youtube. Valorant is no different, and like all free to play games it keeps a steady flow of skins flowing.

The Vandal is a popular weapon due to the high skill check of the recoil and the high reward of the one tap headshot kills, making it a proper clutch engine in the right hands. In this article, we will run through some of the best Vandal skins in Valorant.

Prime Vandal

The Prime Vandal is an easy pick for one of the best skins in the game. It follows some fairly simple design conventions, going with the majority black and white coloring, some purple with patterns, and golden trim. Black and white always look good together, and purple, gold, and white in combination are associated with royalty. Was added to the game as part of the Prime Collection.

Glitchpop Vandal

The Glitchpop Vandal is a far cry from the toned back opulence of the Prime, opting instead of in-your-face neon coloring and clashing shapes that draw the eye. This is also pretty new, arriving in February of this year, and comes with some very stylish visual effects. Was added to the game as part of the Glitchpop Collection.

Winterwunderland Vandal

The Winterwunderland Collection that contains this skin was a truly interesting addition to the game, featuring magnificent animations and effects. Your weapon contains a birds-eye view of a picturesque winter town. The image even changes depending on whether you are standing in sunlight or shadow. Part of the Winderwunderland Collection that released in December, 2020.

Reaver Vandal

For those who like to lean into the idea of being a collector of souls, the Reaver skin is for you. Added to the game in November, 2020, this looks like the Prime spent some time in the River Styx before coming back to send all your opposition to hell. Slick dark purple energies, sharp silverwork, and a very death metal look make this a wonderful weapon.

Sakura Vandal

The beautiful cherry blossoms of the Sakura design is popular almost everywhere in gaming, From keyboards, to mice, and plenty of weapons in games, it’s understated elegance is undoubtedly what draws people to it. If you don’t need the bells and whistles of animations and VFX, and you do want something that speaks loudly despite being chilled, the Sakura Vandal is for you.