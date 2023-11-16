Best Wriothesley Builds in Genshin Impact: An In-depth Guide

As the Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide in Genshin Impact’s Fontaine, Wriothesley packs a mean Cryo punch that stops enemies in their tracks. Having him on a team will give the players the attack power they have been missing.

Wriothesley is a 5-star DPS Cryo user introduced in Fontaine and became a playable character in the 4.1 update. He works well with mono-Cryo team or a Melt DPS team. His specialties are his Normal and Charged attacks with the assistance of his Skill ability. Wriothesley deals the most damage with his normal attacks, which do Cryo DMG. His Skill ability will increase his Normal attack damage and generate a Cryo Particle every 2 seconds when his Normal attack is used. However, this will drain his HP with every Normal attack used.

Related: Best Baizhu Builds in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts & More

Best Artifacts for Wriothesley

Image via Gamepur

The best artifacts in Genshin Impact for Wriothesley are going to boost his ATK%, Crit Rate, Crit DMG, and Cryo DMG. The following artifacts would work best for him.

Marechaussee Hunter

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Blizzard Strayer

Marechaussee Hunter is going the be the best bet for Wriothesley as it will increase his Crit Rate up to 36% when his HP changes and it will increase his Normal and Charged attacks by 15%. This works well with his Skill abilities because it drains his HP to boost his Normal attacks. However, make sure there is a healer on hand as Wriothesley’s only way of healing is through his A1 passive which will only trigger if he is below 60% and has a long cooling down time.

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence in Genshin Impact is a good second for Wriothesley so long as he hasn’t gotten to C2+ which gives more advantages to using his Burst. At the 2pc set, he will get an attack bonus of 15%. At the 4pc set bonus, he will get a boost to his Normal, Charged, and Plunge attacks by 50% at the cost of an energy drain.

Blizzard Strayer will be best used for mono-Cryo teams as it will boost Cryo DMG and increase Crit Rate against enemies that are affected by Cryo. However, Wriothesley’s Charged attack will break the ice on a frozen enemy so it does lose some of its Crit Rate value as the biggest buff is applied to frozen enemies.

Best Weapons for Wriothesley

Image via Gamepur

Wriothesley fights using his fists, releasing rapid strikes that deal Cryo DMG. The best possible weapon options for him are the following.

5 Star Weapons 4 Star Weapons Cashflow Supervision Flowing Purity A Thousand Floating Dreams Mappa Mare Skyward Atlas Ballad of the Boundless Blue Memory of Dust

Cashflow Supervision is Wriothesley’s signature weapon in Genshin Impact and the best available option if players can get it. This weapon gives a Crite Rate bonus of 4.8%. When it is used, ATK will increase by 16%. When HP fluctuates, Normal Attack DMG and Charged Attack DMG will increase by 16% and 14% respectively for 4 seconds. This can stack 3 times and once it is stacked for the max amount, ATK SPD will increase by 8%.

Flowing Purity is the best 4-star weapon for Wriothesley. This grants an ATK bonus of 6%. Its passive skill will increase Elemental DMG by 8% when using an Elemental Skill. It will also grant a Bond of Life worth 24% of Max HP and when this is cleared, Wriothesley will get a max of 12% Elemental DMG bonus. However, if this is equipped, make sure there is a good healer on the Genshin Impact team as the Bond of Life will block any healing from Wriothesley’s enhanced Charged attack, leaving his HP to drop below 50%.