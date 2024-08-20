The combat, unique bosses, and beautiful landscapes are the best parts of Black Myth Wukong. With so much to explore, skills to unlock, and bosses to beat, it gets overwhelming as you progress. To ease your learning curve process, we have curated Black Myth Wukong 12 best beginner tips and tricks. Get a hold of these tips and you will have a strong start in the game.

Stick To One Stance

You have the Smash Stance unlocked by default in Black Myth Wukong and there are two more stances, Pillar and Thrust, that you can unlock using the Sparks. While it is a good idea to experiment with each stance and see which one suits your playstyle better, it is better to stick with one style for the longer run in the game.

With spells, spirits, and transformations, you have a few handful skills to utilize in combat. If you start switching stances during the combat, memorizing all the button combinations for combos can get difficult.

That is why sticking to one stance and unlocking most or all of the damage-dealing skills for it will give you better results while fighting bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

Unlock More Focus Points

Focus Points help you deal the maximum amount of damage per hit. The more Focus Points you have, the better the chance of dealing massive damage. However, you only get one Focus Point at the start of the game.

To get more Focus Points, you will need to invest sparks in the Staff Stances skill tree. For example, you unlock Focused Attack II when you spend at least three Sparks.

After getting at least two or more Focus Points, you can begin chaining Focus-based combo attacks for the highest damage per hit. I recommend checking our best early-game skills suggestions to invest your sparks wisely.

Master Perfect Dodge Early

In Black Myth: Wukong, there is no traditional blocking mechanic, but you do have a dodge. There are two types of dodges: a standard dodge, where you simply time the button to avoid attacks, and a perfect dodge, which creates an afterimage.

A perfect dodge not only helps you avoid damage but also builds Focus more quickly. It’s crucial to start mastering this core mechanic early in the game, as the difficulty, especially during boss fights, will steadily increase as you progress through the story.

Charged Heavy Attack Hits Like A Truck

Chaining light attack combos, building focus, and unleashing a heavy attack are by far one of the best combo styles in Black Myth Wukong. However, there is another way you can charge the Focus faster and unleash them all in one go.

If you continue holding the heavy attack, your character will charge the focus bar. Continuing to hold the charging mechanic refills all of the Focus points and when you let the button go, your character performs the heaviest and hard-hitting move that deals the highest damage in a single hit. This attack hits like a truck and can one-shot most enemies as well.

Don’t Skip Wandering Wight Boss

This just might be one of the best Black Myth Wukong beginner tips in this list.

Wandering Wight is an optional boss in Black Myth Wukong found in earlier parts of Chapter 1. While you can take an alternate route if you find yourself overwhelmed by the mighty blows of this boss, we recommend you do not skip defeating this boss.

That is because when you beat Wandering Wight, you get Epic Spirit that you can use in combat. I for one have played Black Myth Wukong for about 30 hours now and collected two dozen Spirits so far but none of them are as good as Wandering Wight. It’s due to two reasons, it has a very damaging heat-slam attack plus its passive equip effect boosts your defenses significantly.

Gather Anything And Everything You See

You will find gathering materials throughout the game starting from Chapter 1. While most of these will not make much sense until you reach Chapter 2 and unlock the ability to make medicines, it is wise you collect anything and everything till that point.

You can make medicines that negate and reduce Four Bane status effects such as poison, shock, fire, and more. There are some powerful medicines as well that grant you higher damage infliction on enemies and damage reduction for yourself.

So do not skip collecting a gathering material even if you are in a rush while playing the game.

Don’t Miss Guangzhi Boss Early Game

Similar to the Wandering Wight, you must not skip the Guangzhi boss encounter in Chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong. While defeating the former boss grants your first and by far one of the best Spirits in the game, the latter boss we mentioned gives you the first transformation spell.

You unlock Red Tides’ transformation after beating Guangzhi in Black Myth Wukong. This spell allows your character to transform into a wolf warrior who wields scorched polearm blades.

You can always come back and defeat Guangzhi anytime in the game but getting this transformation spell early makes it worth the effort.

Don’t Use Sparks For Spell Upgrades

Sparks are the skill points that you earn by leveling up, completing chapters, and interacting with the Meditating Points in Black Myth: Wukong. Besides the Foundation Skills and Stance Skills, you have spells to upgrade too.

However, we highly recommend you do not use Sparks in leveling up the spells and reserve it to be used for Foundation and Stance skills unlock only.

Once you have plenty of spells unlocked for usage in combat, then you can reset the Sparks and level up your favorite ones. But for early games, avoid doing that.

Prioritize Survival Foundation Skills

While the Stance Skills are important and as we mentioned in the first beginner’s tip to stick to one stance only, we can not emphasize enough the importance of unlocking the Foundation Skills. You have Stamina, Marital Arts, and Survival trees in the Foundation skills, each holding equal value in the game.

The best part about skill upgrades in Black Myth Wukong is you can always reset and reuse the Sparks, without any penalty. This gives you room to reevaluate your unlocked skills when you reach mid-game. My personal recommendation is to increase your max health and mana too.

Equip and Experiment with Spirits

You will unlock more than a dozen spirits by the end of Chapter 2. While the Chapter 1 Spirits are powerful enough for you to continue using till mid to end game, we encourage you to experience every Spirit you unlock.

Each player has a unique approach towards combat and playstyle. The spirits are better suited based on the playstyle you go with. For example, if you want to boost your defense stat and have a hard-hitting Spirit, then Wandering Wight is the best for this play style.

Anyhow, it would be best if you experience the Spirits and find the one that suits you the best in Black Myth Wukong.

Master a Combo for Maximum Impact

This is also one of the best beginner tips I could give you when starting your adventure in Black Myth: Wukong.

With three stances, spells, spirits, and transformation there is no lack of combo variety in Black Myth Wukong. However, for maximum impact, we recommend you memorize a combo so you can land high damage quickly.

I for one start with light attacks and build at least two Focus points first. Once this is achieved, I initiate another light attack combo and end it with Skyfall Strike. This attack itself staggers a boss for a short duration. However, I do not let the boss catch a break and immediately apply the immobilize spell.

Next, I complete another light attack combo which ends in a Wandering Wight Spirit usage. This attack completely throws most enemies and bosses off their feet and you get extended time to attack.

This is why you must memorize and go with a combo for maximum impact.

Don’t Forget To Reassign The Skills

Your priorities change over time while upgrading various skills in Black Myth Wukong. While the early game does not introduce all four bane status effects, therefore upgrading this skill set will not give you efficient results in combat.

That is why it is wise to reset all skills and reassign your Foundation and Stance skill trees.

That is everything I had to entail about Black Myth: Wukong best beginner tips. Before you go, consider reading our Black Myth Wukong game Review.

