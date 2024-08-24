How To Get The Chu Bai Spear In Black Myth Wukong

Although Staff is the primary weapon in Black Myth Wukong, you can unlock its several variations in the game with different unique effects. One of the most sought-after Staff variations is called the Chu-Bai, which you unlock in Chapter 3. We’ll guide you through the quest that will help you unlock the Chu-Bai Spear in Black Myth Wukong.

How to Unlock the Chu-Bai Spear in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you arrive in the Pagoda Realm in Chapter 3, you must unlock the jail cells. This will let you interact with the Third-Prince NPC located in the Lower Pagoda who’ll ask you to find his four captains. Let’s find out who these four captains are and how you can complete this quest to unlock the Chu-Bai Spear in Black Myth Wukong.

First Captain Location – Lotus Vision

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

You’ll encounter the first Captain, Lotus Vision, on the Upper Pagoda. While facing the Upper Pagoda shrine, make a U-turn and go forward until you see a hole in the ground. Jump through it and you’ll come face to face with the Captain Lotus Vision.

After beating Captain Lotus Vision, you’ll have collected one of four Captain’s information for the Third Prince. Now onto the next one.

Second Captain Location – Wise Voice

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The second Captain, Wise-Voice, is located on top of the Pagoda prison in the Mani Wheel area. This thing is responsible for the shadow realm mechanic that’s shortening your max health and making all enemies aggressive in the Prison.

Once you defeat Wise-Voice, you’ll unlock all the jail cells, get rid of the shadow realm mechanic, and receive information on the second Captain. After you do this, you can either go ahead and look for the other Captains or visit the Third Prince NPC in the jail cell which was locked before, and talk to him.

Locating the Remains of the Third Captin

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you enter the Valley of Ecstacy after defeating Non-White and sliding down the snow, you’ll come across the Forest of Felicity Shrine. After using the Shrine, move through the decrepit gate structure ahead and follow the path that curves to the right.

Keep moving forward until you pass through another decrepit gate structure and see a huge red gate in front of you. Go through the gate and you’ll come into the snow plains where you’ll see a giant Yaoguai. You don’t need to defeat this enemy as you can use Cloud Step to go past it and come across the remains of the Third Captain.

Fourth Captain Location – Kalpa Wave

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After receiving the remains of the Third Captain, the head left past the rock until you came across the Longevity Road Shrine. From here, just head forward and take a right and you’ll see the fourth Captain Kalpa-Wave in front. Engage the captain and defeat it.

After you take down the Captain Kalpa-Wave, you’ll receive its information too. Now you can move forward and see a Shrine on the left. You can rest here and travel back to the Lower Pagoda Shrine.

Receiving the Chubai Spearhead and Crafting the Chu-Bai Spear

After arriving at the Lower Pagoda, head towards the cell where the Third Prince NPC is held captive. Deliver him the information on all four Captains and after a brief cutscene, he’ll give you a Chubai Spearhead.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you have the Chubai Spearhead, you can head to any shrine and craft the Chu-Bai Spear. You’ll need some materials and a good amount of will to craft the Chu-Bai Spear. The requirements to craft it are as follows.

1x Chubai Spearhead

4x Refined Iron Sand

8x Yaoguai Core

21000 Will

If you have the materials required, you’ll be able to craft the weapon. The Chu-Bai Spear pairs well with the Thrust Stance, so be sure to level it up if you want to make the best of it.

This is basically how you’ll be able to craft the Chu-Bai Spear in Black Myth Wukong. If you’re interested in more guides for the game, check out helping the man-in-stone, completing the drunk pig quest, and accessing the Secret Kingdom of Sahali.

