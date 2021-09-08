Call of Duty: Vanguard beta PC system requirements – minimum and recommended specs

Call of Duty: Vanguard beta is scheduled to begin from September 16 on PC and players who have pre-ordered the game will get access to it. You will be able to enjoy the multiplayer content including new maps Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu along with traditional game modes Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed and much more.

If you want to participate in the next Call of Duty: Vanguard beta and wondering if your PC is capable of running the game smoothly, you can have a look at the minimum and recommended PC specifications below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard beta PC system requirements

The minimum and recommended specs for Call of Duty: Vanguard might change during its global release. Meanwhile, here are the PC specifications required for the game’s beta version:

Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (1909 or later)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB / GTX 1050Ti 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 380 HDD: 45 GB

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB / GTX 1660 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 HDD: 45 GB

Players who participate in Call of Duty: Vanguard beta and reach level 20 will receive a Weapon Blueprint for free after the game launches on November 5.