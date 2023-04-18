Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – How to Find The Sattiq Caves Dead Drop in DMZ

There are multiple missions you’ll need to complete while playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ playlist. These missions will take you across the featured maps of the game, and the objectives are sometimes a little tricky to figure out.

One objective in the Zero Tolerance mission requires you to visit the Sattiq Caves area and locate a particular dead drop. The dead drop will be a specific location you need to find and retrieve an item called the Cartel Recon Report. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Sattiq Caves Dead Drop in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.

Where to find the Sattiq Caves Dead Drop in DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sattiq Caves is a specific region you can reach in DMZ, and you can only find it on the Al Mazrah map. You need to make sure you queue to join a match at this location, or you won’t be able to find the Sattiq Caves. In addition, make sure you have the Zero Tolerance mission queued on your selected missions so that progress toward completing it counts while you play.

From there, head to the northern area of the Sattiq Cave Complex, and you’ll find the dead drop outside of the perimeter. This is a better scenario than being directly in the caves, as these are heavily guarded with some of the more dangerous NPCs in DMZ.

When you reach this dead drop, interact with the item, and you’ll be able to use it for whatever DMZ mission you need to complete. Typically, this will be required for you to visit for the Zero Tolerance mission, one from the Redacted line. You’ll need to visit the Sattiq Caves to acquire the Cartel Recon Report item and exact with it, completing this mission.

It is possible you might not find the intel at this location if another player has already acquired it. If you have, you may need to restart another DMZ match on Al Mazrah, or you can attempt to steal it from the other player by taking them down. Starting a new match might be easier, though.