Call of Duty: Warzone June 30 update patch notes – Lootable Perks, weapon tweaks, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has been live for a few days, and now its first update has arrived. The latest patch makes an important change to the new Fortune’s Keep map and some of the game’s newest weapons.

As detailed in developer Raven Software’s post, some of the new weapons introduced in Season 4 have been tweaked. Specifically, the UGM-8 saw nerfs in terms of muzzle velocity, while the Marco 5 received a few decreased stats too. Of course, the highlight of Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune is the Fortune’s Keep map, which now has lootable perks. You’ll be able to find them in the usual loot pools during the match. See the complete patch notes below.

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone June 30 Update Patch Notes

Gameplay

Lootable Perks have been enabled on Fortune’s Keep.

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to exploit Black Market Buy Stations to access unintended areas of the map.

Fixed an issue causing the F Zombie to T-pose.

Fixed an issue causing the UAV HUD/Tac Map sweep to not originate from the Player icon.

Fixed an issue with the H4 Blixen (VG) interrupt time being longer than intended when reloading while in ADS.

Fixed an issue causing performance drops while doing the Black Market Supply Run Contract.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from purchasing a Loadout at the start of a private Battle Royale match.

Fixed an issue causing the out-of-bounds audio and visual warning on Fortune’s Keep to remain stuck on screen when reentering the play area.

Weapons

» Assault Rifles «

NZ-41 (VG)

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from 1.1

Orb Weaver 360mm BC Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 25%, down from 30% Muzzle Velocity decreased to 30%, down from 40%

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Vertical Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 40% Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 35%, down from 45%



» Light Machine Guns «

UGM-8 (VG)

Muzzle Velocity decreased by 4%

Bernard XL214 736mm Muzzle Velocity decreased to 35%, down from 50%

Romuald 560mm DA Max Damage decreased to 29, down from 32 Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased by 10% Muzzle Velocity decreased to 10%, down from 35% Recoil Control now decreased by 25% after the second bullet

.50 BMG 50 Round Box Muzzle Velocity decreased to 20%, down from 30%

.50 BMG 75 Round Box Muzzle Velocity decreased to 20%, down from 30%

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Muzzle Velocity decreased to -20%, down from -15% Rate of Fire decreased to 4%, down from 5% Recoil Control decreased to 15%, down from 20% Movement Speed scaler now 0.98

.303 British 75 Round Box Damage Range increased to -15%, up from -20% Recoil Control decreased to 15%, down from 20%



» Sniper Rifles «

3-Line Rifle (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4%

Kar98k (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4%

Type 99 (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4%

» Submachine Guns «

H4 Blixen (VG)

Max Damage Range decreased to 9.92 meters, down from 12.46 meters

Mid Damage Range decreased to 17.3 meters, down from 19.84 meters

Jönsson 9″ RMK Max Damage Range decreased to 15.2 meters, down from 17.17 meters



Marco 5 (VG)

Hipfire Accuracy decreased when in crouch or prone position

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Movement Speed decreased to 5%, down from 10%



Attachments

» Ammunition «

Lengthened

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 8%, down from 10%

» Muzzles «

MX Silencer

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 12%, down from 15%

» Under Barrels «

M1941 Handstop