The best Marco 5 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

It certainly appears that almost every post-launch weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone is better than most guns the games have arrived with. This continues to be the case with the Marco 5, as it is tied for the highest speed stats of all submachine guns and bears impeccable accuracy. This does come at the cost of its firepower, so the greatest classes for the SMG are those that trade in just ounces of speed for a whole of damage. Here are the best Marco 5 loadouts in both Vanguard multiplayer and Warzone battle royale.

Related: How to unlock the Marco 5 SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Best Marco 5 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vanguard is the fastest paced Call of Duty in long awhile and that means a solid Marco 5 loadout has the potential of landing you on top of the leaderboard almost each match. So, the best loadout for the SMG in Multiplayer should make you a speedy, yet silent assassin that can earn kills in just three to four shots at close-range. You can find every attachment that should be applied below.

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Barrel : Botti 240mm VL

: Botti 240mm VL Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Magazine : 8mm Nambu 60 Round Drums

: 8mm Nambu 60 Round Drums Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Stock : Perfetto Esatta

: Perfetto Esatta Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Proficient : Unmarked

: Unmarked Kit : Quick

: Quick Class perks: Serpentine, High Alert, Ninja

The two main attachments that are must-haves for this class is the Botti 240mm VL and 8mm Nambu 60 Round Drums. This is because both skyrocket the gun’s already swift fire rate, ultimately making it one of the fastest guns in all of Vanguard. Alongside the 60 Round Drum, you’ll also notice steady shots throughout an entire magazine when applying the Perfetto Esatta and Pine Tar Grip.

As one can imagine, the gun is also perfect for those who want to remain undetected and hard to chase after. If this sounds like your play style, the Mercury Silencer works wonders when muting any shot and the Unmarked Proficiency will even mute your footsteps for a short time after collecting a kill. As if that wasn’t enough, we also recommend adding the Quick Kit for blazing, never-ending sprint speed.

It wouldn’t be the best loadout unless its attachments complement the class perks you’ll use. For instance, Quick Kit pairs nicely with the Serpentine perk with it reducing all incoming damage when sprinting. To go along with this stealth theme, you should look to apply Ninja for silent movement and High Alert to be notified when you have enemies nearby.

Related: The best drop locations for Fortune’s Keep in Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Marco 5 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Screenshot by Gamepur

We cannot say enough good things about the Marco 5 in Call of Duty: Warzone — but it’s not because of its speed or accuracy. The weapon is incredibly powerful when actually turned into somewhat of an assault rifle in the battle royale. If done correctly, the Marco 5 can land damaging shots at any range while also overwhelming nearby enemies with its provided movement speed. Here’s everything you’ll need for Caldera and Fortune’s Keep.

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Barrel : Imerito 342mm 04P

: Imerito 342mm 04P Optic : ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Magazine : 8mm Kurz 36 Round Magazine

: 8mm Kurz 36 Round Magazine Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Stock : Perfetto Esatta

: Perfetto Esatta Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Perk 1 : Unmarked

: Unmarked Perk 2 : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Class perks: Scavenger, Tempered, and Combat Scout

This near-perfect loadout would not be possible without the 8mm Kurz 36 Round Magazine. Yes, this does mean its recoil and fire rate stats are exponentially decreased, but the immense damage and range it lends makes it too tough to pass up. To counteract its shortcomings, applying the Perfetto Esatta, Rubber Grip, and most importantly, the Imerito 342mm 04P barrel should return the accuracy to its normal state — if not, better.

Now, the scope is completely dependent on your play style, but we’ve found the ZF4 3.5 Rifle Scope performs best in most situations in Battle Royale or Resurgence. So, you should have clear, precise shoots when firing anywhere from 30 to 200 meters. For class perks, it is crucial to have Scavenger, as it will make collecting ammo for the 36 Round Magazine much easier. Another perk that fits well with this medium to long-range style of play is Combat Scout which tags any enemies you have damaged for your teammates.

Lastly, we highly advise completing this loadout by having the Tempered class perk, as it allows you to be fully-healed with just two plates. However, if you feel the need to have an additional primary weapon with the Overkill perk, one cannot go wrong having a well-crafted HDR. It is argued as the best sniper in the battle royale and can land headshots from across any of the game’s maps.