Can you catch a shiny Chespin in Pokémon Go? – January 6, 2023

Chespin is one of the starter Pokémon from the Kalos region, and you can find it in Pokémon Go. You’ll have a chance to catch it while you explore your local area to add it to your collection and eventually evolve it into a Chesnaught. Although you might have several Chespin already in your inventory, several players are on the lookout to see if they can catch a shiny version of this Pokémon. Can you catch a shiny Chespin in Pokémon Go?

Does Chespin have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm Chespin’s shiny version is in Pokémon Go. The shiny version was released during the January 2023 Community Day, which featured Chespin. Whenever you find this Pokémon in the wild, there’s a good chance you’ll have an opportunity to stumble on its shiny form, and you can then evolve it into its final evolutions.

Related: Best moveset for Chesnaught in Pokémon Go

A handful of events in Pokémon Go increase a Pokémon’s chance for it to appear shiny, and if Chespin has a chance to spawn, we recommend going out of your way to add it to your collection. If you miss catching it during its Community Day, you’ll only miss out on your Chespin learning Frenzy Plant when it evolves into Chesnaught. However, you can add this charged attack to your Chesnaught if you use a Charged Elite TM.

It took Chespin a little over two years to receive its shiny form, which is on point for most Pokémon. Niantic sometimes takes several years for Pokémon to receive their form, sometimes exceeding the two-year mark, but they launched shortly after Chespin’s second anniversary of the mobile game.