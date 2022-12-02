Can you evolve Basculin into Basculegion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Basculegion is the evolved form of Basculin and was introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While Basculin returns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players are less sure about the return of Basculegion in Scarlet and Violet. Basculegion has a particular evolution method that many fans may not be aware of but does that same method still work in the newest Pokémon games?

How does Basculin evolve into Basculegion?

To evolve Basculin into Basculegion, your Basculin must lose at least 294 health points through recoil damage without fainting. The logic and in-game lore reasoning for Basculegion’s evolution is that Basculin absorbs the souls of its fallen brethren who couldn’t make it up the waterfall, explaining Basculegion’s dual water and ghost typing. This references the real-world fact that most salmon and similar fishes don’t make it up the river. This evolution method works in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but does it work in Scarlet and Violet?

Can you evolve Basculin into Basculegion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place in the distant past of the Sinnoh region called Hisui. All the Hisuian Pokémon and new evolutions introduced in Legends: Arceus are representations of animals that no longer exist. So while Pokémon like Basculegion used to exist, they are no longer around in modern times, so it wouldn’t make sense for Basculin to evolve into Basculegion in Scarlet and Violet because it no longer exists.

You would also specifically need a Hisuian Basculin to evolve into a Basculegion. A Hisuian Basculin has a white stripe on its body rather than a blue or red one, as seen in modern Basculin. At the time of this writing, you can’t capture a Hisuian Basculin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Can you get Basculegion in Scarlet and Violet?

Some early promos and screenshots show Hisuian Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, but there’s no way to capture Hisuian Pokémon in the main games. However, players will be able to transfer Hisuian Pokémon from Legends: Arceus to Scarlet and Violet with Pokémon Home.

At the time of this writing, Scarlet and Violet aren’t compatible with Home. Scarlet and Violet will gain access to Pokémon Home in the Spring of 2023. Once Home is accessible for Scarlet and Violet, you can store a Basculegion from Legends: Arceus in one of your available boxes in Home. You can proceed to transfer Basculegion to Scarlet and Violet from your box in Home.