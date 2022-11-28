Cyclizar is one of the many Pokémon you’ll find while exploring the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a unique Normal and Dragon-type Pokémon that regularly speeds around on its front wheel, racing across the grass to its next destination. It has a distinct connection with Koraidon and Miraidon, the legendary Pokémon from these games. Can you evolve Cyclizar into Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Can Cyclizar become Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

We can confirm that Cyclizar does not evolve into Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Rather, the Koraidon version is a past variation of Cyclizar, and Miraidon is a future version. This discovery happens closer to the end of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when you reach Area Zero and confront the professor. They reveal they’ve been working on a time machine and that Koraidon or Miraidon that came out of it was one of the first successes from that experiment.

Unfortunately, because Cyclizar cannot evolve into Koraidon or Miraidon, the version you catch in the wild is the only version available. It cannot evolve into anything else, but you can still hatch it from eggs. You can visit several locations in Paldea if you’re looking to catch this Pokémon, but don’t expect any opportunities to evolve it or have it change.

Cyclizar is a Normal and Dragon-type Pokémon, making it a unique choice that you could add to your team, especially if you’re keen to add an early Dragon-type to your roster. It will be weak against Ice, Fighting, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Water, Electric, and Grass-type attacks. It also is immune to any Ghost-type moves.