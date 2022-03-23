There are multiple cats and dogs scattered all over Shibuya in Ghostwire: Tokyo. These animals are extremely calm, patiently minding their business as they wait for their owners to return to the mortal world, untouched by the city’s deadly fog. As you explore the game, you’ll find a lot of dog food you can bring to the dogs in the city. In exchange, the dogs will reward you. Can you feed cats in Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Although you can pet dogs and cats in Ghostwire, you cannot feed cats. We did not find any type of cat food available in the game, preventing us from feeding these casual felines as they lazied around the city. Whenever we approached them, we only ever had the option to give them a suitable pet or read their thoughts. None of the cats asked for food the entire time we played.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We had hoped to check any of the shops or find a special item where we could feed any of the cats, but we did not locate it. While you can freely approach and interact with any of the cats in Ghostwire: Tokyo, do not expect to feed them and receive a reward the same way you do for any of the dogs.