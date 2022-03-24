Where to get cucumbers in Ghostwire: Tokyo

The many items you find and purchase throughout Ghostwire: Tokyo has some form of purpose to make your life easier. You can use the food to the talisman to give yourself an edge against the many powerful Visitors. There are also a handful of items you can use alongside the Yokai scattered throughout the city. If you’re hunting down a Kappa, you’ll need a specific type of food to lure them out, a cucumber. Here’s where you can get Cucumbers in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The best way to obtain a cucumber is to speak with any merchant stalls you find through Ghostwire. These will be the shopping areas with the shopping cart icon on your map. Head inside these locations to speak with the Nekomata vendors that own the shop. They will have a list of items you can purchase using your Meika, and cucumbers will be one of the available items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only hold onto a few cucumbers at a time, but you only need one to catch a Kappa. If you’re too eager to get the drop on a Kappa, you may need to use several of them to lure one out of hiding, should you mess up the first time.