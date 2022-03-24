What to feed Kappa in Ghostwire: Tokyo

You’ll meet an assortment of Yokai throughout your adventure in Ghostwire: Tokyo. These spirits are scattered throughout the city, and when you find them, you’ll have the chance to absorb their power to gain Magatama to gain additional skill trees. When you reach certain waterways, you may encounter a Kappa, but you need food to lure them out. In this guide, we cover what type of food you need to feed a Kappa in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The type of food you’ll need to feed this Yokai are cucumbers. These creatures love cucumbers, and you get your first sight of how much they enjoy them during the Kappa side quest. When you complete this side quest, you can find Kappas hidden in the city, but you can only lure them out with the promise of giving them a cucumber.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re on the hunt for cucumbers, any mini shops around the city will have these items for sale, and they’re reasonably inexpensive. All you need to do is purchase the one and then head to any of the locations that might have a Kappa at them. To lure them out, place the cucumber on a nearby platform to lure them and then hide. If the Kappa sees you before you can get the drop on it, the Yokai will run away.