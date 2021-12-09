Can you get banned for using the XP Glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Chapter 3, Season 1 of Fortnite, introduces many new changes and features to the game. A new Battlepas has also been added to the game, which players can level up to receive different rewards. Although the conventional method of levelling up Battlepass is through completing weekly quests to rack up XP, a new glitch has surfaced that many players are abusing to level up quickly.

Many players have been speculating if abusing the XP glitch can lead to their account getting banned. Although there has been no official statement from Epic Games that indicates the same, the game’s creator mode guidelines clearly state that any violation will be punished. It reads

“If Epic is made aware that Island Creator Rules are being violated, Epic will take action on a case-by-case basis. We’ll look at a variety of factors, including the severity of the issue, whether you’re a repeat offender, the impact on other players and other factors. Action taken can be anything from a warning, or ineligibility for appearing in Discovery or to be featured, all the way up to a permanent account ban.”

For anyone unaware, the XP glitch revolves around the creator mode of the game, where players can repeatedly complete the same course and generate infinite XP. However, as mentioned above, it’s not advised to do so. There is a chance that Epic Games will ban the account if detected of any suspicious activity.