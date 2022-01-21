Can you get Exodia the Forbidden One in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Exodia the Forbidden One is one of the most famous monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! history. There are five different cards that make up this beast, and if you hold all five in your hand during a duel, you automatically win. With such a powerful set of cards, are they obtainable in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Yes, the Exodia the Forbidden One cards can be obtained in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. There are a few ways to get him.

First, you can generate the five cards you need. Find the cards in Deck and pull up their menus. The main Exodia card is SR, but the other four are N rarities, so you will need 30 SR CP and 120 N CP to make them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you do not have enough CP to make the cards, you can also earn them in Master Packs in the in-game store, although the chances are minuscule.

Finally, the Exodia cards are obtainable in a secret pack called The Great Olds. If you craft or earn any of the Exodia cards, you will have 24-hour access to buying these packs for 100 gems each in the store.

Once you have all five pieces of Exodia, you will want to build a deck that has a lot of cards that allow you to draw from your deck and monsters that can be placed in defensive positions to stop the opponent from draining your life points. If you can delay their attacks long enough to get the five Exodia pieces in your hand, you will automatically win the match.