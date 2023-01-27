Can you marry characters in Fire Emblem Engage? Marriage guide

Pairing up and romancing have been the cornerstone of the Fire Emblem series since Fire Emblem Awakening. Marrying your characters with each other is very popular among shippers, but does the beloved feature return in Fire Emblem Engage?

Related: All supports in Fire Emblem Engage – Full support list

Is marriage a thing in Fire Emblem Engage?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Confirmation of marriage existing in Fire Emblem Engage has been inconsistent among fans, as what classifies as marriage in Fire Emblem isn’t set in stone. Technically, the games rarely showcase an actual wedding or ceremony between two characters. Fire Emblem Awakening and Fates have characters get married after achieving S-rank support, yet the marriage is usually presented symbolically. Generally, S-rank support has the two characters exchange rings and make the promise of being together while romantic music plays in the background.

Fire Emblem Engage has a similar thing with its S-rank support, though it is much more limited than what it was in Fates and Awakening. Only Alear, the playable avatar of Engage, can achieve an S-rank, whereas previous titles could have most characters pair up. Alear’s S-rank supports are similar to how S-ranks worked in Awakening and Fates, with Alear handing someone a ring to symbolize their union. However, the dialogue in the S-rank presents the union more as a partnership than a bond of matrimony. Some S-rank supports are clearly more romantic than others, while others are evidently platonic. For example, Alfred confesses his love to Alear in his S-rank support, and Alear’s ring suggests the two forming a romantic relationship. On the other hand, Framme accepts Alear’s ring as a token of their friendship in her S-rank support.

So depending on what you classify as a marriage in Fire Emblem, marriage may or may not exist in Engage, but you can still pair someone up with Alear. Alear can achieve S-Rank with any character in the game, no matter the gender, but only these characters are specifically romantic and can be interpreted as marriage:

Alfred

Bunet

Chloe

Citrinne

Goldmary

Diamant

Ivy

Jade

Kagetsu

Lapis

Louis

Mauvier

Merrin

Panette

Seadall

How to pair up Alear with someone

Screenshot by Gamepur

For Alear to pair up with someone and achieve S-rank support, you need an item called the Pact Ring. To get the Pact Ring, you need to complete Paralogue – The Connector, which only becomes available at the start of Chapter 23. After completing the Paralogue, head to Alear’s bed in Somniel and interact with the drawer to receive the Pact Ring. You can give the Pact Ring to any character that has an A-rank support with Alear.