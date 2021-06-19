Offline multiplayer games are increasingly becoming more rare in video games. While advancements in internet structure have made the experience better, there are still issues to this day with players becoming frustrated with server disconnections and lag. It has become an issue where players without stable internet connections are forced into a lesser experience. Back 4 Blood, for example, is essentially a continuation of the Left 4 Dead series which always supported offline modes. So can you play Back 4 Blood offline?

Unfortunately, at least at launch, Back 4 Blood does not support offline play. This means that you are required to always be connected to the internet to play, even if playing a game with only bots. This is an odd decision for a game that many would argue should not require an internet connection. With bots perfectly accessible, those with unreliable internet should be able to access the game.

While offline functionality is not supported in the game at launch, Turtle Rock Studios did state in a reply on Twitter that they are looking to bring offline modes in the future.

We're looking into ways we could support offline for the future but you will need an internet connection to play at launch. — Turtle Rock Studios is Hiring (@TurtleRock) June 13, 2021

This news that Back 4 Blood cannot be played offline is rather unfortunate since the game is tied so closely to Left 4 Dead, which supported offline modes rather heavily. The lack of offline play also became apparent rather soon after the announcement of no splitscreen support. It appears that we are going to have to just hope that the servers at the beginning of the game’s life are stable enough to provide a good experience to those who can play.