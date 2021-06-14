Does Back 4 Blood have split-screen?

Back 4 Blood is a cooperative zombie shooter that will be the best when you have friends playing with you. The heavy emphasis on teamwork will be one of the biggest reasons why you succeed or fail. That being said, not everyone is going to be able to play online at all times and Left 4 Dead, which was originally developed by Turtle Rock Studios, supported split-screen. If you have someone over, can you play the Back 4 Blood in split-screen with them?

Unfortunately, there is no split-screen functionality for Back 4 Blood. While the team would love to support the feature if wanted, they have other areas of the game they need to focus on first. The question came up during a Q&A during E3’s livestream where Lead Producer for Turtle Rock Studios Matt O’Driscoll confirmed that only one person per console can play the game at a time.

If you are disappointed in the news of no split-screen functionality in Back 4 Blood, it is important to know that the game is going to be continually updated as time goes on. This gives a chance that split-screen will be added at some point, but it will not be present during the game’s launch on October 12.