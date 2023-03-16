Fortnite Creative may be in for a significant transformation, as Unreal Editor is finally set to launch next week

Since late 2018, Fortnite’s Creative component has empowered players to create maps of their very own with the use of numerous preset models and mechanics from its battle royale counterpart. However, this will dramatically change in just a matter of days, as developer Epic Games has finally announced the release date of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. The application has previously been dubbed Creative 2.0, with it allowing creators to have “powerful customization capabilities” and the ability to form their own game modes.

As revealed by Fortnite Creative’s official Twitter account, Unreal Editor for Fortnite (or UEFN) will be available as an open beta on March 22. Its listing on the Epic Games Store officially discloses that users can “create custom content with modeling and material tools” as well as import their own textures and animations. The page also details that the tools provided are based heavily around those that help construct its battle royale modes and are far more in-depth than what is currently in Creative.

The beginning of the future is built together.



3.22.2023 I Wishlist on EGS now.https://t.co/UgXn1xJSra pic.twitter.com/5oZvhEAYJb — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) March 16, 2023 via FNCreate’s Twitter

Although it will take time to see how this affects Creative, the component is surely moving one step forward to becoming a player-run ecosystem in the vein of Roblox, having a library of diverse games and content that is solely made by map creators. Fans may have already seen its full capabilities prematurely, as a collection of alleged leaked images in October 2022 from reliable dataminer HYPEX displayed player-created terrains as well as even models of Pokémon.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 gameplay trailer flaunts dramatic map changes and new items — including an Attack on Titan Mythic

It is undoubtedly an understatement when calling the Unreal Editor long-awaited. Despite being announced back in 2020, the application was first slated to launch in late 2022 and then faced multiple delays since that time. In the meantime, Fortnite has also recently launched a heavy dose of content in its battle royale, delivering new POIs and plenty of weapons alongside its debut of Chapter 4 Season 2.