The best Fortnite Zone Wars codes

If you are looking to change things up in Fortnite, you can enter Zone Wars to set yourself up in environments created by community members. The following codes will set you up in specific situations that will allow you to enter custom games so you can have some fun with your friends. As with other custom maps made by the community, there are many out there and all of them are severely different from the rest. Here are some of the best Zone War codes we recommend you give a try.

Related: The 10 best Squid Game map codes for Fortnite

Best Fortnite Zone Wars codes

2x Zone Wars Duos, Trios, & Squads: 6028-4798-1218

2x Zone Wars Solos: 5531-4217-2727

Bahama Zone Wars: 6885-2167-1768

Cross River Zone Wars: 3508-2506-4627

Donnysc’s Ice Mountain Zone Wars: 5096-9331-4763

Duo Box PVP Zone Wars: 7296-4357-0186

Enigma’s Canyon Zone Wars Code: 1767-5640-4349

Enigma’s Cliffside Zone Wars Code: 5115-7082-2130

Enigma’s Downhill Rivers Code: 6564-6863-3031

Evoked’s Team Zone Wars: 4184-7740-3381

Floor is Lava Zone Wars: 2843-4167-3541

Geerzy’s High-Speed Hotdrops: 1012-2574-8528

Looted Lake One Shot Zone Wars: 7511-5722-3094

Respawn Zone Wars: 2888-2224-4644

Tilted Towers Zone Wars: 3729-0643-9775

Town Zone Wars: 9299-7973-8393

Vortex Zone Wars: 9310-1401-9904

Zero’s Vortex Zone Wars: 9310-1401-9904

Zone Wars – Mini Resort (No RNG): 1412-5768-0092

The above codes can all be entered by first starting a creative server. When you first load up the game, you have options to open up Save the World, Battle Royale, or Creative. Once you are in the creative hub, you need to approach a featured rift. Interact with the rift and you will be able to put in the numerical code at the end of the URL given. Press Select Island and you will start loading into the custom map. If you enjoy any of the codes you put in above, be sure to add it to your favorites for quick access in the future.