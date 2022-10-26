The 10 best Fortnite Creative maps for practicing building

As Fortnite has skill-based matchmaking, all players will eventually be put into lobbies with others who are far better at building than them. Thankfully, you can head over to Creative and hop onto an island that will help you improve in the art of creating structures. There are several practice maps to choose from in the Discover menu, but only the greatest separate themselves with spacious areas, AI enemies, and training courses.

What are the best Creative maps to practice building in Fortnite?

Here are the 10 best maps you should practice building in Fortnite, organized in alphabetical order.

All in One Training Course

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Relatable

: Relatable Island Code: 5037-4603-6272

Starting with a more basic practice map, All in One Training Course offers players three sections of a small mountainous location that either help improves their building, editing, or aiming skills. For builders, their portion of the map is an empty space that allows them to build and destroy structures without limitations. Better yet, those who create massive structures will begin to have access to secret areas on the island.

Big Box

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : dropnite

: dropnite Island Code: 5311-5797-7900

Most veterans know that building during the final circle can be incredibly difficult, especially as you have little room to move. Big Box allows players to hone their building abilities, all while a fast-moving storm closes in on its warehouse setting. Additionally, the creation supports up to 16 players, so you and your friends can build until death.

Battleground

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : default-nickname

: default-nickname Island Code: 0589-7150-9152

What can’t you do on Battleground? This massive, empty domain not only gives you limitless building supplies to practice with but also packs in countless weapons, vehicles, flying saucers, and a Box Fight arena. Thus, if you bring someone along for a heated battle, there is no doubt you will become a better builder when attempting to guard yourself from Legendary guns and destructive aircrafts.

Lie Cubical

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Lie

: Lie Island Code: 1984-2630-9481

Sometimes, players become better builders when put into highly stressful situations, and Lie Cubical is nothing but that. The island is more of a game mode that places 50 loopers into an all-out free-for-all where building becomes the most crucial tool for defense. As if it doesn’t sound difficult enough, the map blows down all structures every two minutes. This ultimately forces you to redo your massive builds repeatedly, and you will surely walk away a more skilled player because of it.

Nitemare 1v1 Build Fights

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Fhocks

: Fhocks Island Code: 6939-3191-9738

It may be meant for battling, but Nitemare 1v1 Build Fights is a fantastic place to call home while you become a building expert. For one, creator Fhock has given players the power to gain XP with each step they take on the map. You can even change the background of its arena, as it comes with nine different sky colors to choose from. Most importantly, despite being set on a small wooden stage, you can build upwards for hours on end until you finally reach its boundary.

Raider’s Piece Control Practice Map

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Raider464

: Raider464 Island Code: 1997-0442-4892

If you are struggling to build while being fired at, Raider’s Piece Control Practice Map should be able to solve your issue. The island consists of 16 different stages where players must create and edit structures that perfectly block AI bots’ bullets. Most stages will take time to master, but this shouldn’t deter you. Luckily, the game’s settings allow you to have unlimited health, so you can practice without having to respawn continuously.

Red vs. Blue Mini

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Radwolf

: Radwolf Island Code: 4370-6781-0275

Those who play Fortnite’s Battle Royale modes with full squads know defending yourself from multiple enemies at a time is no easy task. With Red vs. Blue Mini, you can practice building while taking fire from numerous threats on this 4v4 Box Fight map. It is set in a small rectangular map and gives each team unlimited chances to spawn. This ultimately makes the experience incredibly fast-paced, and that’s exactly what you will need if you want to learn how to defend against intense encounters.

Tilted Zone Wars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : mortalkidus

: mortalkidus Island Code: 8123-4299-5664

One of the best ways to improve your skills is to train in an actual Battle Royale POI. Thanks to Tilted Zone Wars, you can drop into a game of Team Deathmatch against other players in the heart of the famous Tilted Towers. It will even lend you 2,250 building materials each time you spawn in, so you will save time harvesting supplies. Best of all, you can enter Tilted Zone Wars in Private Mode to build in peace or alongside an exclusive group of friends.

Ultimate Warmup and Practice Map

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Kevzter

: Kevzter Island Code: 1198-7857-6250

Although you can only bring other players along to Ultimate Warmup and Practice Map, it is chockfull of modes that teach you the different aspects of building. For instance, it carries an assortment of editing courses, each with their unique level of difficulty. Once you’ve mastered that, you can head over to its vast open space to build until your heart’s content or jump into combat in its 1v1 Build Fight arena. However, we highly recommend trying out its 90s mode, a portion that challenges players to build their way over a 50-story wall in under four minutes.

Ultimate Mars 1v1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Fhocks

: Fhocks Island Code: 7226-4998-8494

Saving the best for last, Ultimate Mars 1v1 is a must-play for any player — whether you want to practice building or fight a friend. That’s because island visitors will earn XP every second they play on the map. After just five minutes of practicing, we were able to amass over 100,000 XP, which then resulted in handfuls of Battle Stars and Battle Pass rewards. In sum, if you desire more than just stronger building abilities, Ultimate Mars 1v1 is certainly the creation for you.