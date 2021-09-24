The gems you place into socketed equipment are handy in Diablo 2: Resurrected. A gem you put into a weapon will have unique effects in combat, allowing you to stack various types of damage or even increase your overall defense when placed into a piece of armor. However, your equipment won’t remain the best forever, so you may want to eventually grab new gear and put those same valuable gems into them. Can you remove gems from items in Diablo 2: Resurrected?

Unfortunately no, you will not be able to remove any gem from a socketed item. Once you have placed it into a piece of armor or weapon, it’s there for good. You’ll have to loot another item of that same type before putting it into an improved piece of equipment.

Thankfully, you can frequently find gems during your Diablo 2: Resurrected adventure. They often fall on the ground after defeating Champions or by opening chests up. If you don’t have a gem in your inventory, you might even have the benefit of finding a gem shrine that you can use. However, if you already have a gem in your inventory, you can improve it at a gem shrine.

You might want to consider placing a gem inside a socketed item based on your life and how far you are into an act. If you’re about to clear an act, but you’re struggling on the final boss, placing a few gems onto your equipment before starting the fight can sway the battle in your favor, even if you think you’re about to find a new item.