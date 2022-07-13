the-best-demogorgon-builds-in-dead-by-daylight

The Demogorgon is one of the most elusive Killers in Dead by Daylight. Its powers are unique, making it difficult to master compared to some of the Killers with similar powers. As such, playing as this phenomenal Killer is a challenge, not one many players want to take on. This guide outlines a few of the best builds for the Demogorgon, so you can equip yourself to make the most of what it has to offer.

What are the best Demogorgon builds?

We’ve outlined a few of the builds we believe are the best for the Demogorgon in Dead by Daylight. Pay close attention to the perks required because some of them are Teachable Perks you’ll need to unlock from their owners first.

Pure Demogorgon build

This build is pure Demogorgon, using all of the Killer’s unique perks and one that enhances its abilities.

Surge : When you put a Survivor into the Dying state with a basic attack, all generators within 32 meters explode and begin regressing.

: When you put a Survivor into the Dying state with a basic attack, all generators within 32 meters explode and begin regressing. Cruel Limits : Whenever a Survivor completely repairs a generator, all vault locations and windows within 32 meters of that generator become blocked for several seconds. The auras of these locations are revealed to you.

: Whenever a Survivor completely repairs a generator, all vault locations and windows within 32 meters of that generator become blocked for several seconds. The auras of these locations are revealed to you. Mindbreaker : Whenever a Survivor is repairing a generator, they’ll suffer from the Exhausted status, which lingers for a while after they stop repairing.

: Whenever a Survivor is repairing a generator, they’ll suffer from the Exhausted status, which lingers for a while after they stop repairing. Dragon’s Grip: After damaging a generator, any Survivors that interact with it for the next 30 seconds will scream, revealing their location to you. They’ll then suffer from the Exposed status for a minute.

This build makes the most of the Demogorgon’s natural abilities. By placing portals close to generators, you can detect the heartbeats of Survivors, allowing you to quickly track them down and attack them. If you manage to get them into the Dying state, then you’ll cripple the other generators. Even if a Survivor completes a generator, they’re stuck, and if you find them and damage a generator before it’s fully repaired, you can create yet another alarm to help you hem them in through the use of portals.

Slow burn build

This build is about hindering the Survivors as much as possible.

Surge/Jolt : These perks are exactly the same. When you put a Survivor into the Dying state with your basic attack, all generators within 32 meters will explode and begin regressing.

: These perks are exactly the same. When you put a Survivor into the Dying state with your basic attack, all generators within 32 meters will explode and begin regressing. Dragon’s Grip : After damaging a generator, any Survivors that interact with it for the next 30 seconds will scream, revealing their location to you. They’ll then suffer from the Exposed status for a minute.

: After damaging a generator, any Survivors that interact with it for the next 30 seconds will scream, revealing their location to you. They’ll then suffer from the Exposed status for a minute. Oppression : When you damage a generator, up to three other random generators will also begin regressing. This triggers a difficult skill check for any generators currently being worked on.

: When you damage a generator, up to three other random generators will also begin regressing. This triggers a difficult skill check for any generators currently being worked on. Pop Goes the Weasel: The next generator you damage instantly regresses by 25%, and regular regression applies afterward.

As you can see, this build is about pushing back against any progress the survivors make. Keep hunting them down and using portals to make travel a little easier. Then, when you do damage a generator, you stand a good chance of blowing up a few more with basic attacks or just in general, thanks to these perks. You’ve even got an incentive to damage generators multiple times so you can trigger a few screams from Survivors.

On the offensive build

This build is about taking the fight to the Survivors and not waiting for them to make a noise.

Corrupt Intervention : The three generators furthest away from you are blocked by The Entity for 120 seconds at the start of the Trial.

: The three generators furthest away from you are blocked by The Entity for 120 seconds at the start of the Trial. Hex: Plaything : Survivors become Cursed the first time you hook any of them. The Survivor that is Cursed will suffer from the Oblivious status until the totem is cleansed.

: Survivors become Cursed the first time you hook any of them. The Survivor that is Cursed will suffer from the Oblivious status until the totem is cleansed. Save the Best for Last : Earn a token for each basic attack on a Survivor that is not the Obsession. Every token grants a 5% stacking decreased successful basic attack cooldown, meaning you won’t need to recover after an attack now and then. You can get up to 8 tokens but lose 2 if you hit your Obsession. If your Obsession dies or is sacrificed, this perk becomes inactive.

: Earn a token for each basic attack on a Survivor that is not the Obsession. Every token grants a 5% stacking decreased successful basic attack cooldown, meaning you won’t need to recover after an attack now and then. You can get up to 8 tokens but lose 2 if you hit your Obsession. If your Obsession dies or is sacrificed, this perk becomes inactive. Barbecue & Chili: After hooking a Survivor, all other Survivors’ auras are revealed for 4 seconds if they are more than 40 meters from the hook. Every time you hook a Survivor, gain a 25% bonus to Bloodpoints earned up to 100%.

You’ll need to be proactive with this build, constantly moving around the map by running and using portals to hit and down Survivors. Hooking them is the key here, though you’ll want to be careful with the Obsession if you want to make the most of what the build can do for you. Essentially though, you’ll be more powerful because you’re actively hunting the Survivors down, and you’ll be rewarded for that with a tonne of Bloodpoints.