There is no shortage of skins in Fortnite. From superheroes and longtime video game favorites to original characters, your avatar can express themselves in numerous ways. While most cosmetics in the game are earned either through the season’s battle pass or in-game store, some have special circumstances surrounding them. This includes the Neo Versa skin, which is a blue variant of the red Versa. Can you still get the Neo Versa skin in Fortnite, though?

The Neo Versa skin was earned through a code you would get when purchasing specific PlayStation 4 consoles and DualShock 4 controllers. The promotion for the skin has since ended, so you cannot go to a game store and find it on the shelves anymore. There is no way to purchase the skin in the Fortnite in-game store, so officially, you can not get it anymore.

That being said, there is always a chance that there is an unredeemed code out there somewhere for the Neo Versa skin on PlayStation. We wouldn’t recommend trying to purchase it off anyone since the seller could overprice it highly, and we do not know if the code had any expiration date connected to it. With this in mind, you are likely better off trying to get another skin.