Diablo 4 – How to Unlock & Customize Mounts

Diablo IV has a massive world for players to explore during their demon-slaying adventures, and getting a mount can make that exploration quicker and easier. Mounts can help players avoid combat encounters, travel to locations with ease, and add some extra flair and customization to enjoy.

In this guide, we’ll go over how to unlock mounts in Diablo 4, and offer some details on their features and how to customize your mounts.

Mount Features and Abilities in Diablo 4

Mounts in Diablo 4 work similarly to most other games, providing additional movement speed for players and making traversing the world of Sanctuary quicker and easier. Mounts also have a Burst of Speed ability, which can temporarily increase their speed while also knocking down enemies in your way.

They also have a special dismount move unique to each class that can be used to launch into combat. For example, the Barbarian will jump from their horse and slam the ground twice, stunning enemies and dealing damage with each impact. The Rogue class will fire a rain of arrows while launching themselves into battle. These special moves aren’t just effective for battle, they give each character a little more flare that we found particularly exciting.

How to Complete the Mount: Donan’s Favor Quest in Diablo 4

To unlock mounts in Diablo IV, you’ll need to complete a quest called Mount: Donan’s Favor, which is available once players have reached Act IV of the main story. The quest is short and easy to finish, making it that much faster to obtaining a stylish mount option.

At the beginning of Act IV, you will need to head to Kyovashad to the Cathedral of Light, where you will find Donan just inside the entrance of the Cathedral. After speaking with him and progressing the main story, he will mention that your companion Lorath has now gifted you a horse. Once he says this, he will instruct you to talk to the Stable Master, who will provide you will a horse. From there, head down to the Stable Master near the city entrance of Kyovashad. This will be the same Stable Master you saw during the Prologue of the game. After speaking with him, you can claim your mount, and the quest will be complete. Now you can use your mount anytime in the open world.

Can Mounts be Customized in Diablo 4?

Like your player character, mounts can be customized with a ton of different Diablo 4 cosmetic and gameplay options. You can do this by visiting a Stable Master, who will present you with your unlocked mounts and cosmetics, and you can then choose which combination you want to use.

You can unlock multiple mounts by completing various tasks and content in Diablo IV, such as finding Treasure Goblins, Killing certain bosses, random loot drops, or via the in-game store and season pass.

In addition, there are various bardings and trophies to unlock that further personalize your steed. These include an assortment of saddles and bridles, which are unlocked the same way as different mounts, and Trophies from both the season pass and for completing difficult tasks that show your achievements. This can include defeating world bosses or participating in PvP content.

As well as providing new looks, some of these Diablo 4 options can give additional benefits, such as decreased damage, faster movement speeds, and potentially different dismount abilities.