Blizzard Opens Up About Important Accessibility Features Ahead of Release

Accessibility is an essential aspect of game development, and when a developer takes the time to create and provide options for players who need them, everyone wins. With the Diablo IV launch only weeks away, the developers have lifted the lid on the many accessibility options that will ship with the game, providing players with tons of options to help them enjoy their demon-bashing adventures however they can or choose to.

Diablo IV Will Feature Over 50 Individual Features

In a blog post released today, the Diablo team details the great efforts they have gone through to make Diablo IV as assessable as possible to players. At launch, Diablo IV will include 50 individual options that players can use to help make their gaming experience more accessible, each providing for different needs.

Some of the highlighted additions in the blog post include button remapping, with every input able to be reassigned to different keys or buttons to complement the player’s preferences or capabilities. Additionally, players can toggle skill activation between press and hold and turn on a Persist Target Lock features, which will aid in keeping their attacks and skills focused on an enemy.

There will be multiple sensory aids for players to customize and use, such as subtitles with various options for size, scale, color, and opacity, text to speech, font and cursor resizing, audio cues, and highlighting for players and items, all of which can be toggled and tweaked to a players preferences.

The developer has also encouraged players to provide feedback on these features and offer suggestions or ideas to help refine and expand these features and make the game as accessible to as many players as possible.

We’ve said before that any attempt to make gaming more accessible should be praised, and this effort by the developers is another example of why that’s the case. This will be a major help for some players, and the more people who can enjoy Diablo IV comfortably, the better.