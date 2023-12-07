For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, Season 1 brings with it a handful of secret items that you have to find. These secret items are connected to the Act 4 mission, and one of them is known as the Gold Dog Collar.

You’ll be required to use unique tactics and unorthodox gameplay mechanics to unlock these items. The Dog Collar in Zombies requires you to interact with a specific location on the map, and you want to make sure to have a particular item in your inventory. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Gold Dog Collar in MW3 Zombies.

Where to Get The Gold Dog Collar in MW3 Zombies

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to find a Doghouse in MW3 Zombies and offer it a Molotov. After you give it the Molotov, an enemy dog will burst out of it, which you must kill, dropping the standard Dog Collar item.

Once you have the Dog Collar in your inventory, you next must track down the Aether Rift portal. This portal should launch you into the air, and you’ll then need to look for a red-colored rift, and it will be floating in the area near you. This will then drop a purple Contract that you and your MW3 Zombies team need to complete together. The process is similar to unlocking the Gold Pill Bottle and Gold Camera you must find.

After going through the red rift, a little girl will laugh, and a purple Contract will fall from the sky. My team and I received a bounty contract to take down the mangler. You’ll want to make sure you bring a level three Pack-A-Punch weapon with you to take down these bounties and several self-revives. These helped me out a lot when attempting to complete this task. It’s a much tougher contract than the standard Mangler bounty.

Once you’ve completed the contract, the Gold Dog Collar will drop from a Reward Rift. You’ll be one step closer to reaching the end of the Dark Aether Ritual and potentially unlocking more secrets. It is important to note that you must have completed the Act 4 mission, or these items won’t drop while you play MW3 Zombies. They didn’t appear on the map until I completed this step. Everything is tied to the new story, but I was disappointed not to see any additional quest steps.