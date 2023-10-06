CoD Modern Warfare 3: How To Mute Other Players

While playing a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 match, it’s easy to get distracted at nearly every turn of the game. One aspect that might be extremely distracting to you is hearing other players talking over ally comms during a match, especially if you’ve joined a random party.

Thankfully, there is a way to silence other players before you enter a match, and it’s a setting I highly encourage anyone to switch on. You certainly want to talk with teammates during certain game modes, but not every match demands open comms. Here’s what you need to know about how to mute other players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

How to Mute Game Lobbies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you enter a match, I recommend going to the main screen of your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 game and heading to the options. You’ll find this in the upper-right settings, and then you need to make your way over the Modern Warfare 3 Settings screen. Scroll down until you reach the Audio part, and select it. This will bring up all the audio options and adjustments you can make with the game, including how voice chat works.

Underneath the voice chat tab, you can select if you want to have voice chat off or on while playing Modern Warfare 3. For those who do not want to communicate with other players in the game, I recommend turning this off, preventing communication from your microphone or hearing other players on your team during the match. This is extremely helpful if you use headphones to play the game.

For anyone who wants to keep voice chat open in Modern Warfare 3, there are a few ways you can limit what voice chats you’re listening to while playing. You can select what game voice channel you want to hear, limiting it to all lobbies to hear every player in your games, enable it so you can only hear those in your party, those who are your friends, or you can limit it to friends and players selected in your channel. The choice is yours, but it might be a good idea to limit it to your friends or party online for the best sources of communication.

After you’ve done this, save your settings and return to your Modern Warfare 3 game. This is the best way to prevent too many people from speaking up while in the middle of the game, making it easier to hear small, detailed movements and catch your enemy by surprise during a match.