Colossal Cave full achievements and trophies list

Colossal Cave is a reimagining of the classic text-based adventure first released in 1976. Of course, that original game didn’t come with in-game achievements since those wouldn’t come about until the Xbox 360 era. As part of her efforts to modernize the game, famed developer Roberta Williams has added that modern feature to the point-and-click title. Let’s take a look at all the achievements and trophies you can earn in Colossal Cave.

Related: Persona 4 Golden full achievements and trophies list

All achievements and trophies in Colossal Cave

There are 24 achievements to earn in Colossal Cave, with a majority of them being relatively easy to unlock simply by playing through the game’s story. Some will require additional steps or very specific tasks in order to earn them. Thankfully, none of the achievements are secret, so you can see exactly what needs to be done for each. We should note that some of these descriptions may be considered spoilers, so avoid reading further if you’d rather experience the game fresh.

We’ve Only Just Begun – You enter the wellhouse

– You enter the wellhouse You’re Spelunkin’ now – You open the grate and enter a colossal cave.

– You open the grate and enter a colossal cave. Birdman of the Caves – You successfully capture the bird.

– You successfully capture the bird. Charmin’ the Snake – You successfully defeat the snake in Hall of Mists.

– You successfully defeat the snake in Hall of Mists. Drums in the Deep – You have an encounter with a dwarf.

– You have an encounter with a dwarf. Can’t Bear The Weight – Allow the bear to walk on the bridge.

– Allow the bear to walk on the bridge. Take the Scenic Route – You see the breathtaking view in the depths of the cave.

– You see the breathtaking view in the depths of the cave. Treasure Seeker – Player discovers 5 treasures

– Player discovers 5 treasures I’ve Fallen and I Can’t Get Up – Fall and break every bone in your body.

– Fall and break every bone in your body. Bridge Builder – You build a Crystal Bridge

– You build a Crystal Bridge St. George’s Gauntlet – Congratulations. You’ve just vanquished a dragon.

– Congratulations. You’ve just vanquished a dragon. Redbeard’s Revenger – You encounter the pirate, and recover your stolen treasure.

– You encounter the pirate, and recover your stolen treasure. Treasure Hunter – Player discovers 10 treasures

– Player discovers 10 treasures Egg on his Face – You retrieve eggs from a troll

– You retrieve eggs from a troll Bear With Me – You have freed the bear and brought him to the troll.

– You have freed the bear and brought him to the troll. Mr. Magic – You learn all the magic phrases.

– You learn all the magic phrases. Batteries Not Included – Get batteries from the vending machine in the maze

– Get batteries from the vending machine in the maze Green Thumb Goliath – Grow the beanstalk, climb and explore the Giant Area

– Grow the beanstalk, climb and explore the Giant Area Who’s That? – You see the shadowy figure reflected in the cave.

– You see the shadowy figure reflected in the cave. Soft Hands – Safely deposit the vase in WellHouse

– Safely deposit the vase in WellHouse Colossal Cave Explorer – You explore every region of the cave

– You explore every region of the cave Master Cave Plunderer – You discover all 15 treasures

– You discover all 15 treasures What a Winner! – You have cleared the game!

– You have cleared the game! Perfect… Just Perfect. – Perfect 350 pt score.

Colossal Cave is available on PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Meta Quest 2.