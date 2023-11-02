Cooking in Coral Island: How to Cook & Best Early Game Recipes

In Coral Island, it’s all about finding the right balance between cooking and your other activities. You don’t need to spend all day in the kitchen. Cook when it’s convenient and integrate it with your daily gameplay.

Honestly, if I were a farmer, I’d probably eat all of my produce. In the virtual world of Coral Island, however, I cook for profit, not for the savory meals. If you’re excited to embark on your culinary journey in Coral Island, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get recipes, explain how cooking works, and share some easy-to-cook recipes for beginners.

How to Cook in Coral Island

To start cooking in Coral Island, you’ll need a kitchen and appliances. Here’s how to get them both.

How to Get a Kitchen in Coral Island

The kitchen comes included with an upgraded farmhouse. That means you’ll need to take a trip to the Carpenter store.

Fix up your house at the Carpenter‘s in exchange for a bit of 50x Wood and 20x Stone. Complete the first Farmhouse upgrade at the Carpenter’s to unlock a kitchen. This requires 100x Wood, 50x Stone, 10x Bronze, and 5000 Gold.

How to Get Appliances in Coral Island

Once you have your kitchen, you’re ready to whip up some delicious dishes. However, unlike in other farming games, Coral Island asks you to get some appliances to cook.

Head to Socket and Pan from Tuesday to Thursday from 9:00 to 17:00, or Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 to 18:00. Here, you can buy all sorts of appliances, such as the following:

Blender for 2500 Gold

for 2500 Gold Ceramic Bowl for 2000 Gold

for 2000 Gold Chef Knife for 1500 Gold

for 1500 Gold Frying Pan for 4000 Gold

for 4000 Gold Grill for 2500 Gold

for 2500 Gold Oven for 400 Gold

for 400 Gold Pot for 3500 Gold

for 3500 Gold Seasoning Set 1500 Gold

1500 Gold Skillet for 3500 Gold

Yes, my jaw too dropped to the floor when I first saw these prices. Acquiring all of these costs a fortune, especially in the early game. That’s why you should keep an eye out for their Tuesday sales on the Coral Shopping channel. Turn on the TV to find out which item is going on sale that week.

How to Unlock Recipes in Coral Island

With great relationships come great recipes. To unlock more recipes in Coral Island, you’ll need to get close to some of the residents.

As your relationship levels up, they’ll start sending in recipes in the mailbox. Check your journal and letters for your culinary treasures sent by your pals.

Coral Island: Manual vs. Recipe Cooking

In Coral Island, you have two ways to cook: using recipes or experimenting with manual cooking. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Recipe Cooking: Collect recipes by befriending the Islanders. Your kitchen will automatically use the necessary ingredients if you have them.

Collect recipes by befriending the Islanders. Your kitchen will automatically use the necessary ingredients if you have them. Manual Cooking: Experiment with different combinations of ingredients and appliances. This allows for more creativity in the kitchen.

The quality of ingredients doesn’t affect the final product’s value. So, whether you use regular or Gold Star ingredients, the outcome remains the same. Plus, each cooking action consumes 10 stamina from your character.

Best Easy-to-Cook-Recipes on Coral Island

Now, let’s explore some simple and lucrative recipes for beginners: