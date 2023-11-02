Cooking in Coral Island: How to Cook & Best Early Game Recipes
Here’s an all-inclusive cooking guide for Coral Island to learn how to cook and the best early game recipes.
In Coral Island, it’s all about finding the right balance between cooking and your other activities. You don’t need to spend all day in the kitchen. Cook when it’s convenient and integrate it with your daily gameplay.
Honestly, if I were a farmer, I’d probably eat all of my produce. In the virtual world of Coral Island, however, I cook for profit, not for the savory meals. If you’re excited to embark on your culinary journey in Coral Island, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get recipes, explain how cooking works, and share some easy-to-cook recipes for beginners.
Related: What Platforms Will Coral Island Release For
How to Cook in Coral Island
To start cooking in Coral Island, you’ll need a kitchen and appliances. Here’s how to get them both.
How to Get a Kitchen in Coral Island
The kitchen comes included with an upgraded farmhouse. That means you’ll need to take a trip to the Carpenter store.
- Fix up your house at the Carpenter‘s in exchange for a bit of 50x Wood and 20x Stone.
- Complete the first Farmhouse upgrade at the Carpenter’s to unlock a kitchen. This requires 100x Wood, 50x Stone, 10x Bronze, and 5000 Gold.
How to Get Appliances in Coral Island
Once you have your kitchen, you’re ready to whip up some delicious dishes. However, unlike in other farming games, Coral Island asks you to get some appliances to cook.
Head to Socket and Pan from Tuesday to Thursday from 9:00 to 17:00, or Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 to 18:00. Here, you can buy all sorts of appliances, such as the following:
- Blender for 2500 Gold
- Ceramic Bowl for 2000 Gold
- Chef Knife for 1500 Gold
- Frying Pan for 4000 Gold
- Grill for 2500 Gold
- Oven for 400 Gold
- Pot for 3500 Gold
- Seasoning Set 1500 Gold
- Skillet for 3500 Gold
Yes, my jaw too dropped to the floor when I first saw these prices. Acquiring all of these costs a fortune, especially in the early game. That’s why you should keep an eye out for their Tuesday sales on the Coral Shopping channel. Turn on the TV to find out which item is going on sale that week.
How to Unlock Recipes in Coral Island
With great relationships come great recipes. To unlock more recipes in Coral Island, you’ll need to get close to some of the residents.
Related: Coral Island – All Romance Candidates
As your relationship levels up, they’ll start sending in recipes in the mailbox. Check your journal and letters for your culinary treasures sent by your pals.
Coral Island: Manual vs. Recipe Cooking
In Coral Island, you have two ways to cook: using recipes or experimenting with manual cooking. Here’s a quick breakdown:
- Recipe Cooking: Collect recipes by befriending the Islanders. Your kitchen will automatically use the necessary ingredients if you have them.
- Manual Cooking: Experiment with different combinations of ingredients and appliances. This allows for more creativity in the kitchen.
The quality of ingredients doesn’t affect the final product’s value. So, whether you use regular or Gold Star ingredients, the outcome remains the same. Plus, each cooking action consumes 10 stamina from your character.
Best Easy-to-Cook-Recipes on Coral Island
Now, let’s explore some simple and lucrative recipes for beginners:
|Appearance
|Coral Island Recipe
|Ingredients Required
|Appliances Required
|Why It’s Great
|Green Smoothie
|Any single vegetable
|Blender
|Sugarcane is an excellent crop for green smoothies, as it is produced daily. You can get Sugarcane seeds by achieving an AD rank in your town.
|Fresh Salad
|Any single vegetable
|Chef’s Knife
|While salads are a good option, you’ll need a chef’s knife to make them. It’s a simple and profitable choice once you’ve obtained the necessary tools.
|Smoothie
|Any single fruit
|Blender
|Use forgeable and growable fruits to create delicious fruit smoothies. Cranberries are an excellent choice, as they reproduce quickly and increase your income by 152 coins per smoothie.
|Grilled Fish
|Any single fish
|Grill
|Grilled fish is a great choice, but make sure you’ve already donated the fish to the museum. Use common fish types to maximize your profits without devaluing rarer fish.
|Bug Jerky
|Any bug
|Grill
|Bug jerky takes the top spot as the most profitable recipe. As with fish, make sure to donate bugs to the museum first. Cooking common bugs found in trash cans can significantly boost your income.