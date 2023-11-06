How to Complete All Lake Temple Offerings in Coral Island

Restoring the balance of the island sounds great and all, but how completing every altar for the Lake Temple won’t be easy.

How to Complete Lake Temple Offerings in Coral Island

Coral Island’s Lake Temple is a collectible challenge to test your farming, foraging, fishing, bug-catching, mining, and diving skills. I don’t know about you, but I think that’s just a lot to ask from one single silly little farmer.

In my first ten days in Coral Island, I routinely strutted from my farm to the mysterious lake at the far end of the map. The enigmatic encrypted tablets there stoked my curiosity. I’m not sure just what I expected these pink flowers to represent, but a so-called “Goddess of Flowers” asking me to gather an overwhelming amount of crops, fish, bugs, artisanal products, and ores definitely wasn’t it. Yet, my inner completionist couldn’t resist. By now, I’ve grown, fished, hunted, and gathered as much as Coral Island’s early beta allows. So, here’s a comprehensive guide to completing all Lake Temple offerings in Coral Island.

How to Complete Goddess of Flowers in Coral Island

To complete the Goddess of Flowers, head to Lake Temple and make all offerings.

That would be the gist of it. However, to make all offerings you’ll need to source stuff for the different altars. Below, you’ll find the items required to complete each Lake Temple altar offering in Coral Island outlined, as well as where you can get each item.

All Crop Altar Offerings in Coral Island

Crop Altar Guide Coral Island
After completing the Crop Altar, I unlocked the greenhouse, which is great for increasing farming profits.

Essential Resources Offering

Essential Resources Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
10x WoodI got them by cutting down trees outside the farmhouse.
10x StoneI got them by breaking rocks outside the farmhouse or in the mines.
10x FiberI got them by slashing the grass outside the farmhouse with the scythe.
10x SapThey dropped when I cut down trees outside the farmhouse.
5x Maple seedsThey dropped when I cut down Maple Trees outside the farmhouse.
5x Oak seedsThey dropped when I cut down Oak Trees outside the farmhouse.
5x Pine coneThey dropped when I cut down Pine Trees outside the farmhouse.

For completing this Lake Temple offering, you’ll get a Recycling Machine.

Spring Sesajen Offering

Essential Resources Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x TurnipI bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F)
1x CarrotI bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F)
1x DaisyI bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F)
1x WasabiI found it in the wild during Spring.
1x MorelI found it in the wild during Spring.

This Lake Temple offering gives you 8 Sugarcane seeds as a reward.

Summer Sesajen Offering

Summer Sesajen Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x BlueberryI bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F).
1x Hot PepperI bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F).
1x HibiscusI bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F).
1x ShallotI found it in the wild during Summer.
1x SunflowerI found it in the wild during Summer.

This Lake Temple offering gives you 8 Tomato seeds as a reward.

Fall Sesajen Offering

Fall Sesajen Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x RiceI bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F).
1x PumpkinI bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank E).
1x OrchidI bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F).
1x Black TrumpetI found it in the wild during the Fall.
1x FigI found it in the wild during the Fall.

This Lake Temple offering gives you 8 Barley seeds as a reward.

Winter Sesajen Offering

Winter Sesajen Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x Tea LeafI got them at Sam’s General Store (Rank C).
1x SnowdropI got them at Sam’s General Store (Rank C).
1x Rose HipI found it in the wild during Winter.
1x KaleI found it in the wild during Winter.
1x Brussel SproutsI found it in the wild during Winter.

This Lake Temple offering gives you 8 Tea seeds as a reward.

Ocean Scavengeables Offering

Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x Green Sea UrchinI found it while diving below 20 meters.
1x Blue MusselI found it while diving below 20 meters.
1x Eastern OysterI found it while diving below 20 meters.
1x King ScallopI found it while diving below 20 meters.
5x Sea SaltI found it while diving at any depth.

For completing this Lake Temple offering, you’ll get a Dehydrator.

All Catch Altar Offerings in Coral Island

Catch Offering Altar Guide
Image by Gamepur

Once all the offerings have been made, the Dig Site is unlocked.

Fresh Water Fish Offering

Fresh Water Fish Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x CatfishI caught it in Spring-Summer.
1x KoiI caught it in Spring-Summer.
1x TilapiaI caught it in Spring-Winter.
1x Silver ArowanaI caught it in Winter.
1x Rainbow fishI caught it in Spring-Winter.

This Lake Temple offering rewards the Large fish bait.

Salt Water Fish Offering

Salt Water Fish Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x Asian SheepsheadI caught it in Winter.
1x LionfishI caught it in Spring-Summer.
1x Pink SnapperI caught it in Spring-Winter.
1x SardineI caught it in Fall-Summer.
1x Yellowfin YunaI caught it in Winter.

This Lake Temple offering rewards the Small fish bait.

Rare Fish Offering

Rare Fish Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x ArapaimaI caught it in Fall-Winter.
1x SturgeonI caught it in Fall-Summer-Winter.
1x Gator GarI caught it between the 15 and 28 of Spring
1x Giant Sea BassI caught it during the first week of Fall.
1x Yellow Moray EelI caught it between the 15 and 28 of Spring and Summer.

Clear all the requested items for this Lake Temple offering to unlock the Fish Pond.

Day Insect Offering

Day Insect Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x Assam Silk MothI caught it in Spring and Fall.
1x Tiger BeetleI caught it in Spring.
1x Yucca MothI caught it in Spring and Summer.
1x Pipevine Swallowtail ButterflyI spot it on the island all year round.
1x Monarch CaterpillarI caught it in Winter and Fall.

Clear all the requested items for this Lake Temple offering to unlock the Bee House.

Night Insect Offering

Night Insects Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x Atlas MothI caught it in Winter and Fall.
1x Cecropia CaterpillarI caught it in Spring.
1x CentipedeI caught it in Spring and Summer.
1x Rove BeetleI caught it in Spring and Fall.
1x FireflyI spot it on the island all year round.

Clear all the requested items for this Lake Temple offering to unlock Tap.

Ocean Critters Offering

Ocean Critters Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x Cannonball JellyfishI caught it in Spring, Summer, and Fall at 10-20 meters.
1x Hermit CrabI spot it all year around at 20-30 meters, but only during daylight.
1x Sexy ShrimpI spot it all year around at 30-40 meters, but only during daylight.
1x Sunflower Sea StarI caught it in Spring and Summer at 40-50 meters, but only during daylight.
1x Pom-pom CrabI caught it in Spring and Summer at 10-20 meters, but only during daylight.

For completing this Lake Temple offering, you’ll get the Crawler Trap.

All Advanced Altar Offerings in Coral Island

Advanced Altar Guide Coral Island
Image by Gamepur

Completing this bundle of Lake Temple offerings will unlock Warp Sesajen, Coral Island’s form of fast travel.

Barn Animals Offering

Barn Animals Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x MilkI milked it from cows that I hadn’t shown much love to.
1x Goat MilkI milked it from goats that I hadn’t shown much love to.
1x WoolI sheared it from sheep that I hadn’t shown much love to.
1x Large MilkThis milk only comes from high-affection cows.
1x Large Goat MilkThis milk only comes from high-affection goats.
1x Large WoolThis milk only comes from high-affection sheep.

Completing these Lake Temple offerings grants you the Cheese press.

Basic Cooking Offering

Rare Cooking Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x Grilled FishI grilled any fish in my kitchen.
1x Sunny-side-up EggI used the skillet to fry an egg.
1x SmoothieThrew in any fruit in the blender.
1x OnigiriI seasoned a portion of rice.
1x Tomato SoupCooked some tomatoes in a pot.

Completing these Lake Temple offerings grants you the Oil Press.

Basic Artisan Offering

Rare Cooking Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x Any MayonnaiseThrow some eggs in the Mayonnaise Machine.
1x Any Fruit JuiceThrow any fruit in a Keg.
1x Any ButterThrow any milk in a Mason jar.
1x Any PickleThrow any scavangeable in a Dehydrator.
1x Any Dried ScavengeableThrow any vegetable in a Mason jar.

Completing these Lake Temple offerings grants you the Keg,

Coop Animals Offering

Coop Animals Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x EggI got it from low-affection chickens.
1x Duck EggI got it from low-affection ducks.
1x Large EggI got it from high-affection chickens.
1x Large Duck EggI got it from high-affection ducks.

Clear all items in the Lake Temple offering list to get the Mayonnaise machine.

Fruit Plant Offering

Fruit Plant Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x RambutanI bought it from Sam’s General Store during Spring and Summer (Rank E).
1x DurianI bought it from Sam’s General Store during Spring (Rank C).
1x MangoI bought it from Sam’s General Store during Summer.
1x Cocoa BeanI bought it from Sam’s General Store during Fall and Winter (Rank E).
1x AlmondI bought it from Sam’s General Store during Fall and Winter (Rank C).
1x AppleI bought it from Sam’s General Store during the Fall (Rank C).
1x DragonfruitI bought it from Sam’s General Store during Fall and Summer (Rank E).
1x LemonI bought it from Sam’s General Store during Fall (Rank C).

Clear all items in the Lake Temple offering list to get the Sprinkler II.

Monster Drop Offering

Monster Loot Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
5x Silky Fur
5x Tough Meat
5x Monster Essence
5x Slime Goop
5x Bat Wing

After all offerings have been delivered to the Lake Temple, you’ll get the Explosive III.

All Rare Altar Offerings in Coral Island

Rare Altar Coral Island
Image by Gamepur

The Rare Altar rewards Savannah Access upon completion.

Precious Gems Offering

Precious Gems Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x DiamondFound in Water and Mystery Geodes.
1x Black OpalFound in Earth and Mystery Geodes.
1x LabradoriteFound in Fire and Mystery Geodes.
1x PeridotFound in Wind and Mystery Geodes.
1x Red BerylFound in Earth and Mystery Geodes.

Get the Slime of replication after completing this Lake Temple offering.

Rare Crops Offering

Rare Crops Offering
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x SnowdropI bought it at Sam’s General Store in Spring and Winter (Rank C).
1x Coffee BeanI bought it at Sam’s General Store in the Summer (Rank D).
1x GarlicI bought it at Sam’s General Store in the Fall (Rank C).
1x CottonI bought it in Sam’s General Store in Winter (Rank C).
1x CactusI bought it in Sam’s General Store in the Fall (Rank B).

Get the Sprinkler III after completing this Lake Temple offering.

Rare Cooking Offering

Rare Cooking Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x SerabiThrew the following ingredients in a Skillet: 1x Gourmet Salt, 1x Rice Flour, 1x Sugar, 1x Coconut.
1x Apple PieThrew the following ingredients inside the oven: 1x Apple, 1x Wheat Flour, 1x Butter, 1x Honey.
1x Vegan TacoThrew the following ingredients on a Skillet: 1x Tortilla, 1x Vegetable, 1x Kiracha Sauce.
1x Pad ThaiThrew the following ingredients on a Frying Pan: 1x Wheat Flour, 1x Shrimp, 1x Vegetable, 1x Lemon.
1x Esc endolUsed a Ceramic Bowl to mix the following ingredients: 1x Rice Flour, 1x Coconut, 1x Syrup, 1x Green Dye.

With this Lake Temple offering complete, you’ll unlock the Jamu Recipe.

Rare Artisan Offering

rare artisan coral island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x Any WineUsed Apple Juice in the Aging Barrel.
1x Any KimchiPut a Pickled Item in the Aging Barrel.
1x Titan Arun Black HoneyFound a Titan Arum Flower during Fall and threw it in the Beehouse.
1x White Truffle OilThrew some White Truffles in the Oil Press.
1x Fermented Goat Cheese WheelThrew a Goat Cheese Wheel in an Aging Barrel.

With this Lake Temple offering complete, you’ll unlock the Aging barrel.

Rare Ranching Products Offering

Rare Ranching Coral Island
Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
1x Large Quail EggGot this from quails with high affection.
1x Large Llama WoolI sheared this from llamas with high affection.
1x Black TruffleGot this from low-affection pigs.
1x Large Gesha Coffee BeanI got this from luwaks with high affection.
1x Large FeatherI got this from peacocks with high affection.

With this Lake Temple offering complete, you’ll unlock the Auto Petter.

Rare Resources Offering

Screenshot by Gamepur
AppearanceWhat You NeedHow to Get It
3x Bronze BarEach bar took 5x Bronze Ore on a Furnace.
3x Silver BarEach bar took 5x Silver Ore on a Furnace.
3x Gold BarEach bar took 5x Gold Ore on a Furnace.
3x Bronze Kelp EssenceEach container took 10x Bronze Kelp and 1x Glass on an Extractor.
3x Silver Kelp EssenceEach container took 10x Silver Kelp and 1x Glass on an Extractor.
3x Gold Kelp EssenceEach container took 10x Gold Kelp and 1x Glass on an Extractor.

Completing this Lake Temple offering gives you 5x Osmium Kelp Essence.

