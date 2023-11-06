How to Complete All Lake Temple Offerings in Coral Island

Coral Island’s Lake Temple is a collectible challenge to test your farming, foraging, fishing, bug-catching, mining, and diving skills. I don’t know about you, but I think that’s just a lot to ask from one single silly little farmer.

In my first ten days in Coral Island, I routinely strutted from my farm to the mysterious lake at the far end of the map. The enigmatic encrypted tablets there stoked my curiosity. I’m not sure just what I expected these pink flowers to represent, but a so-called “Goddess of Flowers” asking me to gather an overwhelming amount of crops, fish, bugs, artisanal products, and ores definitely wasn’t it. Yet, my inner completionist couldn’t resist. By now, I’ve grown, fished, hunted, and gathered as much as Coral Island’s early beta allows. So, here’s a comprehensive guide to completing all Lake Temple offerings in Coral Island.

How to Complete Goddess of Flowers in Coral Island

To complete the Goddess of Flowers, head to Lake Temple and make all offerings.

That would be the gist of it. However, to make all offerings you’ll need to source stuff for the different altars. Below, you’ll find the items required to complete each Lake Temple altar offering in Coral Island outlined, as well as where you can get each item.

All Crop Altar Offerings in Coral Island

After completing the Crop Altar, I unlocked the greenhouse, which is great for increasing farming profits.

Essential Resources Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 10x Wood I got them by cutting down trees outside the farmhouse. 10x Stone I got them by breaking rocks outside the farmhouse or in the mines. 10x Fiber I got them by slashing the grass outside the farmhouse with the scythe. 10x Sap They dropped when I cut down trees outside the farmhouse. 5x Maple seeds They dropped when I cut down Maple Trees outside the farmhouse. 5x Oak seeds They dropped when I cut down Oak Trees outside the farmhouse. 5x Pine cone They dropped when I cut down Pine Trees outside the farmhouse.

For completing this Lake Temple offering, you’ll get a Recycling Machine.

Spring Sesajen Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Turnip I bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F) 1x Carrot I bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F) 1x Daisy I bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F) 1x Wasabi I found it in the wild during Spring. 1x Morel I found it in the wild during Spring.

This Lake Temple offering gives you 8 Sugarcane seeds as a reward.

Summer Sesajen Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Blueberry I bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F). 1x Hot Pepper I bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F). 1x Hibiscus I bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F). 1x Shallot I found it in the wild during Summer. 1x Sunflower I found it in the wild during Summer.

This Lake Temple offering gives you 8 Tomato seeds as a reward.

Fall Sesajen Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Rice I bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F). 1x Pumpkin I bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank E). 1x Orchid I bought them at Sam’s General Store (Rank F). 1x Black Trumpet I found it in the wild during the Fall. 1x Fig I found it in the wild during the Fall.

This Lake Temple offering gives you 8 Barley seeds as a reward.

Winter Sesajen Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Tea Leaf I got them at Sam’s General Store (Rank C). 1x Snowdrop I got them at Sam’s General Store (Rank C). 1x Rose Hip I found it in the wild during Winter. 1x Kale I found it in the wild during Winter. 1x Brussel Sprouts I found it in the wild during Winter.

This Lake Temple offering gives you 8 Tea seeds as a reward.

Ocean Scavengeables Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Green Sea Urchin I found it while diving below 20 meters. 1x Blue Mussel I found it while diving below 20 meters. 1x Eastern Oyster I found it while diving below 20 meters. 1x King Scallop I found it while diving below 20 meters. 5x Sea Salt I found it while diving at any depth.

For completing this Lake Temple offering, you’ll get a Dehydrator.

All Catch Altar Offerings in Coral Island

Once all the offerings have been made, the Dig Site is unlocked.

Fresh Water Fish Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Catfish I caught it in Spring-Summer. 1x Koi I caught it in Spring-Summer. 1x Tilapia I caught it in Spring-Winter. 1x Silver Arowana I caught it in Winter. 1x Rainbow fish I caught it in Spring-Winter.

This Lake Temple offering rewards the Large fish bait.

Salt Water Fish Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Asian Sheepshead I caught it in Winter. 1x Lionfish I caught it in Spring-Summer. 1x Pink Snapper I caught it in Spring-Winter. 1x Sardine I caught it in Fall-Summer. 1x Yellowfin Yuna I caught it in Winter.

This Lake Temple offering rewards the Small fish bait.

Rare Fish Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Arapaima I caught it in Fall-Winter. 1x Sturgeon I caught it in Fall-Summer-Winter. 1x Gator Gar I caught it between the 15 and 28 of Spring 1x Giant Sea Bass I caught it during the first week of Fall. 1x Yellow Moray Eel I caught it between the 15 and 28 of Spring and Summer.

Clear all the requested items for this Lake Temple offering to unlock the Fish Pond.

Day Insect Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Assam Silk Moth I caught it in Spring and Fall. 1x Tiger Beetle I caught it in Spring. 1x Yucca Moth I caught it in Spring and Summer. 1x Pipevine Swallowtail Butterfly I spot it on the island all year round. 1x Monarch Caterpillar I caught it in Winter and Fall.

Clear all the requested items for this Lake Temple offering to unlock the Bee House.

Night Insect Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Atlas Moth I caught it in Winter and Fall. 1x Cecropia Caterpillar I caught it in Spring. 1x Centipede I caught it in Spring and Summer. 1x Rove Beetle I caught it in Spring and Fall. 1x Firefly I spot it on the island all year round.

Clear all the requested items for this Lake Temple offering to unlock Tap.

Ocean Critters Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Cannonball Jellyfish I caught it in Spring, Summer, and Fall at 10-20 meters. 1x Hermit Crab I spot it all year around at 20-30 meters, but only during daylight. 1x Sexy Shrimp I spot it all year around at 30-40 meters, but only during daylight. 1x Sunflower Sea Star I caught it in Spring and Summer at 40-50 meters, but only during daylight. 1x Pom-pom Crab I caught it in Spring and Summer at 10-20 meters, but only during daylight.

For completing this Lake Temple offering, you’ll get the Crawler Trap.

All Advanced Altar Offerings in Coral Island

Completing this bundle of Lake Temple offerings will unlock Warp Sesajen, Coral Island’s form of fast travel.

Barn Animals Offering

Screenshot by Gamepur

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Milk I milked it from cows that I hadn’t shown much love to. 1x Goat Milk I milked it from goats that I hadn’t shown much love to. 1x Wool I sheared it from sheep that I hadn’t shown much love to. 1x Large Milk This milk only comes from high-affection cows. 1x Large Goat Milk This milk only comes from high-affection goats. 1x Large Wool This milk only comes from high-affection sheep.

Completing these Lake Temple offerings grants you the Cheese press.

Basic Cooking Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Grilled Fish I grilled any fish in my kitchen. 1x Sunny-side-up Egg I used the skillet to fry an egg. 1x Smoothie Threw in any fruit in the blender. 1x Onigiri I seasoned a portion of rice. 1x Tomato Soup Cooked some tomatoes in a pot.

Completing these Lake Temple offerings grants you the Oil Press.

Basic Artisan Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Any Mayonnaise Throw some eggs in the Mayonnaise Machine. 1x Any Fruit Juice Throw any fruit in a Keg. 1x Any Butter Throw any milk in a Mason jar. 1x Any Pickle Throw any scavangeable in a Dehydrator. 1x Any Dried Scavengeable Throw any vegetable in a Mason jar.

Completing these Lake Temple offerings grants you the Keg,

Coop Animals Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Egg I got it from low-affection chickens. 1x Duck Egg I got it from low-affection ducks. 1x Large Egg I got it from high-affection chickens. 1x Large Duck Egg I got it from high-affection ducks.

Clear all items in the Lake Temple offering list to get the Mayonnaise machine.

Fruit Plant Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Rambutan I bought it from Sam’s General Store during Spring and Summer (Rank E). 1x Durian I bought it from Sam’s General Store during Spring (Rank C). 1x Mango I bought it from Sam’s General Store during Summer. 1x Cocoa Bean I bought it from Sam’s General Store during Fall and Winter (Rank E). 1x Almond I bought it from Sam’s General Store during Fall and Winter (Rank C). 1x Apple I bought it from Sam’s General Store during the Fall (Rank C). 1x Dragonfruit I bought it from Sam’s General Store during Fall and Summer (Rank E). 1x Lemon I bought it from Sam’s General Store during Fall (Rank C).

Clear all items in the Lake Temple offering list to get the Sprinkler II.

Monster Drop Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 5x Silky Fur 5x Tough Meat 5x Monster Essence 5x Slime Goop 5x Bat Wing

After all offerings have been delivered to the Lake Temple, you’ll get the Explosive III.

All Rare Altar Offerings in Coral Island

The Rare Altar rewards Savannah Access upon completion.

Precious Gems Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Diamond Found in Water and Mystery Geodes. 1x Black Opal Found in Earth and Mystery Geodes. 1x Labradorite Found in Fire and Mystery Geodes. 1x Peridot Found in Wind and Mystery Geodes. 1x Red Beryl Found in Earth and Mystery Geodes.

Get the Slime of replication after completing this Lake Temple offering.

Rare Crops Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Snowdrop I bought it at Sam’s General Store in Spring and Winter (Rank C). 1x Coffee Bean I bought it at Sam’s General Store in the Summer (Rank D). 1x Garlic I bought it at Sam’s General Store in the Fall (Rank C). 1x Cotton I bought it in Sam’s General Store in Winter (Rank C). 1x Cactus I bought it in Sam’s General Store in the Fall (Rank B).

Get the Sprinkler III after completing this Lake Temple offering.

Rare Cooking Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Serabi Threw the following ingredients in a Skillet: 1x Gourmet Salt, 1x Rice Flour, 1x Sugar, 1x Coconut. 1x Apple Pie Threw the following ingredients inside the oven: 1x Apple, 1x Wheat Flour, 1x Butter, 1x Honey. 1x Vegan Taco Threw the following ingredients on a Skillet: 1x Tortilla, 1x Vegetable, 1x Kiracha Sauce. 1x Pad Thai Threw the following ingredients on a Frying Pan: 1x Wheat Flour, 1x Shrimp, 1x Vegetable, 1x Lemon. 1x Esc endol Used a Ceramic Bowl to mix the following ingredients: 1x Rice Flour, 1x Coconut, 1x Syrup, 1x Green Dye.

With this Lake Temple offering complete, you’ll unlock the Jamu Recipe.

Rare Artisan Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Any Wine Used Apple Juice in the Aging Barrel. 1x Any Kimchi Put a Pickled Item in the Aging Barrel. 1x Titan Arun Black Honey Found a Titan Arum Flower during Fall and threw it in the Beehouse. 1x White Truffle Oil Threw some White Truffles in the Oil Press. 1x Fermented Goat Cheese Wheel Threw a Goat Cheese Wheel in an Aging Barrel.

With this Lake Temple offering complete, you’ll unlock the Aging barrel.

Rare Ranching Products Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 1x Large Quail Egg Got this from quails with high affection. 1x Large Llama Wool I sheared this from llamas with high affection. 1x Black Truffle Got this from low-affection pigs. 1x Large Gesha Coffee Bean I got this from luwaks with high affection. 1x Large Feather I got this from peacocks with high affection.

With this Lake Temple offering complete, you’ll unlock the Auto Petter.

Rare Resources Offering

Appearance What You Need How to Get It 3x Bronze Bar Each bar took 5x Bronze Ore on a Furnace. 3x Silver Bar Each bar took 5x Silver Ore on a Furnace. 3x Gold Bar Each bar took 5x Gold Ore on a Furnace. 3x Bronze Kelp Essence Each container took 10x Bronze Kelp and 1x Glass on an Extractor. 3x Silver Kelp Essence Each container took 10x Silver Kelp and 1x Glass on an Extractor. 3x Gold Kelp Essence Each container took 10x Gold Kelp and 1x Glass on an Extractor.

Completing this Lake Temple offering gives you 5x Osmium Kelp Essence.