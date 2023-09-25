Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: All New and Reworked Weapons & How to Get Them
Get your hands on the new iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0.
In Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update, discover thrilling new weaponry and revamped iconic favorites. It’s a chance to elevate your firepower and experience Night City in a whole new way. While devs suggest starting fresh, dive right in to uncover the exciting additions if you’re eager to get back into the action.
New Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
1. Errata Katana
- Location: Requires a high Technical Ability (20), found in Santo Domingo.
The Errata Katana is a tier 5, iconic, visually stunning sword with a red glow. It boasts a 30% burn chance and allows you to leap towards enemies. Attacking burning enemies guarantees critical damage.
2. Nehan Knife
- Location: Looted from Subbarao Arasaka’s body during the main quest, The Heist.
The Nehan Knife complements the Errata Katana and works in tandem with it. When used with the sword, it’s a deadly blade that constantly drains health from your enemies and regenerates yours.
If you’ve already beat the story and missed out on these new weapons, there’s nothing to worry about. The Phantom Liberty DLC introduces a new merchant who sells iconic weapons, including the Errata Katana and Nehan Knife.
Reworked Iconic Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
In Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, many iconic weapons have undergone significant changes. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect:
|Image
|Weapon Name
|Reworked Perk
|Ba Xing Chong Shotgun
|Ba Xing Chong Shotgun has become a rocket launcher that fires explosive rounds. It can smart target up to six enemies simultaneously, causing massive destruction. Reload speed and burn chance increase, making it a game-changer in combat.
|La Chingona Dorada Pistols
|Every headshot temporarily increases your crit damage and burn chance. Equipping both of Jackie’s pistols allows you to gain extra ammo equal to the number of headshots, effectively providing unlimited ammunition if you consistently land headshots.
|V’s Dying Night Pistol
|The pistol now boasts increased damage while moving and guarantees shock with rapid hits. Melee hits also deliver shock damage to enemies, making it a versatile choice for those who prefer hit-and-run tactics.
|Satori and Nehan
|These two weapons from the same mission work in synergy. Satori’s quickdraw attack inflicts bleeding, while Nehan’s thrown hits apply bleeding. If an enemy is already affected by bleeding from one weapon, the other weapon causes hemorrhaging, continually draining the enemy’s health and regenerating yours.
|Archangel Revolver
|The Arch Angel Revolver now features a full-auto mode, knocking enemies to the ground with successive hits. It offers a 200% headshot damage multiplier, 25% armor penetration, and a 20% shock chance, making it a devastating choice.
|Comrade’s Hammer
Comrades Hammer, already a formidable pistol, now holds a single Explosive Round, offering devastating firepower. It automatically reloads when you perform a quick melee attack, ideal for chain explosive shots with melee strikes.