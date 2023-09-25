Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: All New and Reworked Weapons & How to Get Them

In Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update, discover thrilling new weaponry and revamped iconic favorites. It’s a chance to elevate your firepower and experience Night City in a whole new way. While devs suggest starting fresh, dive right in to uncover the exciting additions if you’re eager to get back into the action.

New Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

1. Errata Katana

Location: Requires a high Technical Ability (20), found in Santo Domingo.

The Errata Katana is a tier 5, iconic, visually stunning sword with a red glow. It boasts a 30% burn chance and allows you to leap towards enemies. Attacking burning enemies guarantees critical damage.

2. Nehan Knife

Location: Looted from Subbarao Arasaka’s body during the main quest, The Heist.

The Nehan Knife complements the Errata Katana and works in tandem with it. When used with the sword, it’s a deadly blade that constantly drains health from your enemies and regenerates yours.

If you’ve already beat the story and missed out on these new weapons, there’s nothing to worry about. The Phantom Liberty DLC introduces a new merchant who sells iconic weapons, including the Errata Katana and Nehan Knife.

Reworked Iconic Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

In Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, many iconic weapons have undergone significant changes. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect:

