Cyberpunk 2077: All Relic Point Locations in Phantom Liberty – Militech Data Terminals

Cyberpunk 2077’s Dogtown is full of gigs and mysteries for you to track down. One of the larger things you can track down is the Militech Data Terminals, also known as the Restricted Data Terminals. You can put These unlock points into your Relic, unlocking additional powers for your character.

These restricted data terminals are scattered throughout Dogtown, and tracking them down can be a challenge. Some of them are guarded, whereas others are well hidden. This guide covers all Relic Point Locations in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, so you can find all Militech Data Terminals.

Every Restricted Data Terminal Location in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 9 Relic Terminals you can find scattered throughout Dogtown. Many of them are easier to find while playing Cyberpunk 2077’s main story than others, but you’ll want to prepare yourself to search high and low to track them down.

Restricted Data Terminal Location 1 in Cyberpunk 2077

The first Restricted Data Terminal is one you can find in the southwest building on the border of Dogtown. You should be able to find it underneath the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Restricted Data Terminal Location 2 in Cyberpunk 2077

The second Restricted Data Terminal you can find is at the northwest end of Dogtown. For this one, you’ll be able to find it next to an old apartment complex in Cyberpunk 2077. It should appear on the second floor of the building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Restricted Data Terminal Location 3 in Cyberpunk 2077

The third Restricted Data Terminal is on the northwest side of Dogtown. You can find it close to the center of a large, protected building that has become a Voodoo Boys stronghold. I do recommend working through the entire building to clear it out, and then grab the terminal in Cyberpunk 2077.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Restricted Data Terminal Location 4 in Cyberpunk 2077

This Restricted Data Terminal, you can find it to the south of the giant pyramid, the Heavy Hearts Club, at the center of Dogtown. You’ll be able to find it on the top of a building in Cyberpunk 2077.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Restricted Data Terminal Location 5 in Cyberpunk 2077

Similar to the second Restricted Data Terminal, this terminal is underground, in a Barghest Stronghold. You’ll have to fight through the stronghold to defeat everyone with your Cyberpunk 2077, and then you can unlock the terminal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Restricted Data Terminal Location 6 in Cyberpunk 2077

This Restricted Data Terminal is on the apartment’s bottom floor, which becomes your hideout in Dogtown. You can grab this terminal at any time while playing through Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion, and it is one of the more accessible terminals to obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Restricted Data Terminal Location 7 in Cyberpunk 2077

The next one is also inside of a large, protected building. However, if you sneak around the south side, you can go through an opening in a hallway and sneak your way over to grab this Restricted Data Terminal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Restricted Data Terminal Location 8 in Cyberpunk 2077

Another of the easier Restricted Data Terminals you can find in Dogtown is close to the center of it. You’ll be able to find it on the wall of a large, abandoned area close to several NPCs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Restricted Data Terminal Location 9 in Cyberpunk 2077

The final Restricted Data Terminal is close to the front of Dogtown. You’ll find it inside the Stadium, which you can explore at the start of Phantom Liberty or after you’ve cleared out Kurt Hansen during the Firestarter mission story.