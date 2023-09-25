Cyberpunk 2077 Balls to the Walls: Should Paco Frame Yuri, Run, or Call in Favors?

Not everyone has a good life in Night City, but in Cyberpunk 2077, they have it better than some people, especially those in Dogtown. While exploring this area in the Phantom Liberty expansion, you might encounter Paco and Babs during the Balls to the Walls mission.

Turns out, Paco turned some heads and caused some huge waves with the Barghest, an organization that keeps Dogtown in check run by Kurt Hansen. Paco made a drastic choice and needs help getting away from Kurt. Should you tell Paco to frame Yuri, to run out of Dogtown, or should you call in some favors to help him out in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty? Here is what you need to know about each decision.

Related: 10 Reasons Why Cyberpunk 2077 Is Now A Good Game

Should Paco Frame Yuri in Cyberpunk 2077?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first option you can pick is for you, Paco, and Babs to work together and set up Yuri, Kurt’s right-hand partner in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Although Yuri is on Kurt’s side in the Barghest, he’s been messing up a lot lately. It wouldn’t take too much for Kurt to believe that Yuri tried selling the generators, and wanted to turn on him, rather than blame Paco.

Paco and Babs will agree to meet you underneath the overpass. When you approach the area in Cyberpunk 2077, there’s a spot where you can sit down. Johnny will appear to talk to you about the situation, and V will wave it off. After you do this, Yuri will show up to ambush you. You’ll have to face off against him. When you defeat him, Johnny will tell you to look through his body to see if you can learn anything that happened to Babs and Paco.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, Yuri and Kurk found out about Paco taking the generators. Kurk told Yuri to turn Paco into an example, and you’ll have to find him under the needle. You can find him using your map in Cyberpunk 2077.

When you arrive, Paco will be hanging upside down underneath the needle, dead. You can text Babs to figure out she’s okay, but she’s getting out of Dogtown, and that’ll be the end of the Cyberpunk 2077 mission. The quest is complete, but you don’t get any in-game rewards, outside of experience.

Should Paco Run Out of Town in Cyberpunk 2077?

The second option you can go with is to take Paco out of town. You’ll need to sneak out in his car and ensure he safely makes it to Nightcity. Although not everyone wants to live in Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, for Paco, it’s the perfect place for him to lay low, and wait for the heat to die down on him. When you make this choice, Babs will decide to stay behind and try turning the heat with the Barghest. She believes that if they were both going to leave, the Barghest would figure everything out, and they’d hunt them down, even in Night City.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After agreeing to get Paco out of the city, he’ll lead you to this vehicle. It won’t be too far away. He’ll hide in the trunk, and you’ll take the wheels where you’ll drive to the nearest checkpoint. So long as the guards don’t look too hard and you don’t cause too many problems, the two of you should be in the clear to reach Night City, and Paco will be able to start a new life in Cyberpunk 2077.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, the heat won’t be over for Paco. You’ll need to wait two in-game days before he reaches out to you, and talks to you about what’s been happening on his side. You can do this by heading into your main character menu in Cyberpunk 2077, hitting the “Skip Time,” and skipping forward two days. On the final day, Paco will send you a text, asking you to meet up with him. He wants to get together with you at the Afterlife Club.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you meet up with Paco, he’ll be outside Afterlife. He’ll share with you that he’s started a new life in Night City, working for the Scavs. This is the same group that ambushed the convoy he was running for Barghest, and plans to use his ins and outs of the group to give the Scavs an advantage. He’ll thank you for what you did for him, wanting to hand over his assault rifle from his time in the Barghest, called Carmen. It’s a tier 4 Iconic Power Assault Rifle, adding another weapon to your collection in Cyberpunk 2077.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Should You Call In Favors for Paco in Cyberpunk 2077?

When you pick the “Call in Favors” option when working with Paco, your plan is to try for V to pull some strings to get generators to appear. It all comes down to the favors you have with V. You’ll have three people to call: River, Panam, and Rogue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

I texted River and he offered to bring four generators that are locked up in evidence at the NCPD. Panam offers to get help from the Nomads to get Paco and Babs out of the city. Rogue confirms that the NCPD picked up several generators, and you can try taking them from lock up. Between these options, I went with River who left the generators in a trash bin for Babs and Paco to pick up later. Babs and Paco agree to grab the drop, and they’ll message you after they’ve sorted things out, continuing this mission in Cyberpunk 2077. You will need to wait 24 hours in-game, which I did by waiting at the exact spot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After waiting 24 hours, Paco will send you a text that he and Babs are all good, thanks to the generators you gave them. There’s a package you can pick up back at the tent where you met the two of them. The rifle Carmen and a Skill Shard for Solo are inside the tent.

What Is The Best Choice in Balls to the Walls in Cyberpunk 2077?

Between the three options, going with getting Paco out of town or calling in a favor to get the generators back seem like the best choices in Cyberpunk 2077. Attempting to blame Yuri appears to be the worst choice, as you won’t receive any in-game rewards outside of experience. Getting Paco out of Dogtown and getting him on the run gets you Carmin, but so does the calling in favors. In my opinion, getting generators for Babs and Paco might be the best choice, and offered the best ending for those two.