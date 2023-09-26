Cyberpunk 2077 Dazed & Confused: Should You Find Lina or Find Something Important for Edgar?

Many people in Cyberpunk 2077 use Braindances, BDs, to escape reality. Sometimes, those devices go a little haywire, and they find themselves in a terrible situation. Edgar in Dazed & Confused finds himself in that problem, thinking he’s Lina Malina and is stuck that way.

The person watching him, Shank, wants to make some money off of the situation. He wants to invite the real Lina Malina over to make another BD, but Johnny thinks you’re better off helping the guy out. Should you find Lina or is it better to find something important to Edgar in Cyberpunk 2077’s Dazed & Confused?

What Happens When You Find Lina in Dazed & Confused?

Shortly after meeting with Shank and agreeing to find Lina for him, he’s going to give you her address. You can track her down in Dogtown while playing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. You’ll have a direct waypoint to her home. Her friends will be outside the house, and you can convince them to leave through a quick negotiation. By convincing them to leave, Lina will arrive that night, but she won’t agree to the agreement unless you pay upfront. After you’ve paid, you’ll have to wait a full day before you can get Shanks’ message and return to his store.

When you reach the store, it turns out Lina and Tool, who think he’s Lina, are going back and forth together. They’re battling it out in the store, and you need to calm them down. You’ll have to take charge of the situation, where you can convince Lina to go along with the shoot. After you’ve finished, Lina will agree to shoot more with the shop, offering you the Baby Boomer bat and 8,000 Eurodollars for your trouble.

What Happens When You Find Something Important for Edgar in Dazed & Confused?

If you’d rather check up on Tool and make sure he’s okay, you can reach out to the Ripperdocs you’ve worked with in the past in Cyberpunk 2077, and ask their advice. They’re all going to tell you that leaving Edgar the way he is can be dangerous, and if you don’t do anything, the change could cause many problems. The way to snap him out of it is to find something personal of his in the store and show it to him. You can find a letter in the room next to Edgar, on the floor. It’s a fan letter he was going to send to Lina.

After you find the letter, what you have to do is meet up with Lina as if you were to recruit her for the video at the shop with Shanks. You’ll find the same steps that you did if you were to only find Lina and have her shoot the BD. However, ensure she chooses to read the letter Edgar wrote for her during the shoot.

This will break Edgar out of his trance, and he’ll return to his former self. However, Lina won’t agree with the direction of the BD, and she will leave, not wanting to work with these two again. Edgar and Shank will have a bit of a shouting match, but they’ll still pay you the Eurodollars you’re owed after completing the quest.

Is It Better to Find Lina or Helping Edgar in Cyberpunk 2077’s Dazed & Confused?

Between the two options, you still have to pay Lina 10,000 Eurodollars to show up at the store, and both directions give you 8,000 Eurodollars at the end. However, if you convince Lina to continue working with the BD store, it provides you with the Baby Boomer bat, but it’s not the best. If you’re looking for the best narrative direction, having Lina read the letter for Edgar at the end of the mission might be the best choice for your Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough, rather than leaning into the BD and leaving Edgar where he thinks he’s Lina.